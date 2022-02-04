In Memoriam Marshall L. Thorne, 80  Oct. 23, 1941 – Jan. 28, 2022

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Marshall Lewis Thorne, 80, a life-long resident of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at his son and daughter-in-law’s home in Otego. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 57 years, Sandy, who passed away November 8, 2021.

Born October 23, 1941, at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Marshall was one of three sons of Loren E. and C. Emergene (Thayer) Thorne.

After attending Cooperstown schools, Marshall proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 until 1964. Stationed in Quantico, Virginia he specialized in field artillery and received a Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge 7.62 mm. He was proud to have marched in President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration parade, as well as in his funeral procession to the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C. In later years Marshall enjoyed attending reunions with his former artillery company in Las Vegas, Mississippi and South Carolina.

On August 8, 1964, at Christ Church in Cooperstown, Marshall was united in marriage to Sandra L. Heller, another Cooperstown native. They lived for a time in Sandy’s grandparent’s home on Elm Street in Cooperstown, until moving to a home near Fork Shop where they have happily resided for the past 30 years.

For most of his working life, Marshall was employed by the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital where he worked in the power plant maintaining the boilers. When asked about his job, he often liked to say, “I boil water.”

Raised a Methodist, Marshall became an Episcopalian after marrying Sandy and was a devoted and faithful member of Christ Church in Cooperstown. Through the years he served the church in many ways, including ushering with Sandy. Marshall and Sandy will especially be remembered as faithful attendees of the 8 a.m. Sunday Services.

Marshall was also a member of the Native Sons of Cooperstown, the Clark F. Simmons American Legion Post No. 579 in Cooperstown, and was a former member of the Lions Club of Cooperstown and a retired member of Cooperstown Fire Department Engine Company No. 1. Other activities he enjoyed were hunting and fishing, especially deer hunting with his son and friends at home. Annually, he travelled to the Calhoun’s deer camp in Island Pond, Vermont, which was one of his favorite times of year. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, he was also a voracious reader. He loved woodworking and at Christmas time he often made special items for his two granddaughters, Dakota and Natasha. He always enjoyed his 5 p.m. cocktails, especially when he could share them with family and friends. One of his favorite sayings was, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!” Sitting on his deck with his coffee or cocktail watching for wildlife was always an especially enjoyable time for him.

Most of all, Marshall loved his family – they were the most important part of his life. He especially adored and doted on his two granddaughters, and he and Sandy enjoyed taking them on trips. Marshall enjoyed a full and productive life, and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Marshall is survived by a son, Jeffrey S. Thorne and wife, Stephanie, of Otego; two granddaughters, Dakota R. and Natasha L. Thorne; a brother, Ralph Thorne of Franklin Square and a sister-in-law, Judy Thorne of Oaksville and their families. He is further survived by his wife’s sister, Marion Terpening of Warren, Ohio and Cooperstown, and her family.

In addition to his wife, Sandy, Marshall was predeceased by one brother, Edwin Wesley Thorne, who passed away July 7, 2017.

The Office of the Burial of the Dead will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Christ Church, Cooperstown, with the Rev’d Nathan P. Ritter, Rector officiating.

The Committal service and inurnment with Military Honors will follow at the Ecumenical Columbarium in the Church-yard at Christ Church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial gifts may be made to the Christ Church All Souls Fund, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or Fly Creek Emergency Squad, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.