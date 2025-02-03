Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Mary-Alice “Cookie” Leaper
1936-2025

MARY-ALICE “COOKIE” LEAPER
(Photo provided)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC—Mary-Alice “Cookie” Leaper, 88, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2025. She was born on September 7, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert G. Cooke and Helen Mullery Cooke.

Cookie attended the Visitation School in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland, where she met Percy

Cookie was an avid crossword puzzler and solitaire player. She enjoyed art, gardening, crafting, music and knitting.

Cookie volunteered over the years for the Cancer Society, The Medical Center at Princeton Auxiliary, the Princeton YWCA, and Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York. She was a longtime member of The Garden Club of Princeton in New Jersey and The Lake and Valley Garden Club in Cooperstown.

Known by all as Cookie, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her generosity of spirit was felt by her family and all her friends.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Percy Leaper; her children, Carrie Schmierer and her husband, Tom, Scott Leaper and his wife, Sue, and Laura Snook and her husband, Paul; her grandchildren, Brian Schmierer, Megan Schmierer Anteparra, Connor Snook and his wife, Lindsay, and Taylor Snook; her two great-grandchildren, Sofia Anteparra and Emma Snook; as well as her many friends.

A Celebration of Life with friends and family will be planned soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice in Ridgeland, South Carolina, the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. islandfuneralhome.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

In Memoriam: Sarah M. Trosset

Sarah M. “Sally” Trosset, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and a vital member of the Cooperstown community, passed away Thursday morning, September 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home on Nelson Avenue after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.…