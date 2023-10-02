In Memoriam

Mary Crandall Lossi

1953-2023

Mary Lossi with grandkids.

ONEONTA—Mary Crandall Lossi, 70, of Oneonta passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 20, 1953 in Rockville Center, New York, the daughter of Robert Crandall and Mary Jane (Hendee) Crandall Allen.

Mary attended St. Mary’s School and then Oneonta High School, where she graduated in the Class of 1971. Following graduation, she went to SUNY Morrisville and graduated in 1973.

On October 24, 1981, Mary married Mark Lossi at St. Mary’s Church.

Mary was a worker. Her moto was, “You have to work, it gives life purpose.” For many years she worked as a claim’s examiner for the New York State Department of Labor. After she retired, she stayed busy working for the 6th Ward Athletic Club, her buddy “Bones” at XOF Catering, The Carriage House and Sunrise Catering. After retiring, she celebrated by traveling cross country by train to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mary was always doing for others. She had a huge and generous heart and always put others’ needs before her own. No matter what was going on in her life, she always called to check on her family and friends to make sure they were doing well and to make sure she could help with anything they needed. She very much enjoyed watching her kids play sports as they grew up, but one of her greatest joys were her grandchildren. They were the loves of her life and she loved spoiling them with special presents and homemade treats that she baked. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and Mary and Mark hosted Christmas Eve parties with a full house of friends and family for over 30 years. Santa always made a special stop at Grandma and Grandpa’s house and, as her granddaughter Lena said about Christmas morning, “You can’t even walk through her living room because there are so many presents.”

She will be remembered for her spunky personality with the most loving heart.

Mary is survived by her husband, Mark Lossi, Oneonta; two children, Mark and Katie Lossi, West Oneonta, and Kristina and Erik Lauvas, Mt. Upton; four precious grandchildren, Lena, Brik, Gia and Mack; sister, Rhonda and Douglas Willies, Cooperstown; brothers, Brian and Debra Crandall, Rohnert Park, California and Barry Crandall, Sacramento, California; her beloved black lab, Breighle, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Bobby Crandall and her two chocolate labs, Cassie and Tilly.

Mary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Drago, Deb and Paul Chicorelli, Becky and Bob Thomas, Danny and Jess of Bassett Cancer Center in Oneonta, and the staff at Helios Care and At Home Care for the love and support they provided to Mary.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oneonta from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Bookhout Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary’s name to the 6th Ward Athletic Club or Helios Care Inc., 297 River Street Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820.

To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.