In Memoriam

Roger James (Jim) Hayes

1939-2026

ROGER JAMES (JIM) HAYES

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Roger James (Jim) Hayes went to a more glorious existence Monday, June 15, 2026. Jim had trusted the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to draw him into perfect relationship with our creator.

Jim was born in Englewood, New Jersey on January 6, 1939, the son of John and Patricia (Jarvis) Hayes.

Jim also loved people, animals, particularly horses and dogs…and trains! Jim proudly displayed his teams in several local parades, and dearly desired to have his horse “Trudy” ridden in this year’s 250th celebration of our nation at the 4th of July Parade in Springfield Center.

Jim proudly volunteered to serve his nation in the U.S. Army in the lead-up to the Vietnam war and was stationed in Berlin, Germany despite having polio as a youth. He was a guard on the Berlin Wall the day President Kennedy was shot. He was to be on high alert, as there was uncertainty as to what might be occurring.

Jim lived a full life despite major setbacks, surviving a train crash in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Day 1968 and a T-bone car crash 10 years later, each requiring months of surgery and rehab. Jim’s train engineering career was cut short by the train crash. Jim always said once you’ve driven the California Zephyr, few other jobs will satisfy you. He enjoyed going to any train event, or parking by railways just to admire the trains.

Partly to be around his beloved horses, Jim developed friendships with multiple local Amish communities. He enjoyed the people and drove them on errands and particularly to auctions. He would not accept money because he valued friendships more. He also enjoyed some good meals.

Jim will be missed by his Amish friends, friends at the Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville (Cooperstown, NY) and many long-term friends from around Otsego County and beyond.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John Richard Hayes. He is survived by his loving sister-in-law, Tania Hayes, of Westport Island, Maine.

A service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at the Community Bible Chapel at 10 a.m. on July 17, 2026. He will be recognized for his service and buried at the B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.