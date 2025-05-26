Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Mary E. Dunkle
1929-2025

MARY E. DUNKLE
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Mary E. Dunkle passed away peacefully on May 23, 2025, just shy of her 96th birthday.

She was born on May 30, 1929 to Kenneth Edwards and Mildred Gregg Edwards in Sussex, New Jersey. When Mary turned one, they moved to manage a family farm in Wayne County, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Damascus High School and then from East Stroudsburg State University and became a teacher.

She married John Kiernan in 1950, and divorced in 1969. They had two daughters. She taught in Ithaca and Sherburne, but finished her career in 1978 in North Salem Schools in Northern Westchester County.

In 1972 she married Edwin Dunkle of Katonah. With Ed she purchased a camp on Lake Otsego where they would spend weekends and summers. Ed passed in 1979. Mary then sold the camp and purchased her home in the Village of Cooperstown, where she retired in 1984.

Mary had many interests—sailing with the Otsego Sailing Club, skiing, and hiking each Tuesday with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. She enjoyed sewing with the Presbyterians, knitting, overnight education trips with grandchildren, cooking for friends, volunteering and was a crossword fanatic. Mary was involved in the beginning of the Glimmerglass Opera Guild and was president of Opera Guild International. She also was a great Friend of Bassett. She loved arranging fundraisers and was known for her fabulous parties. She was a master of entertaining.

Mary traveled the world and would collect ornaments from all over. She would decorate her home every Christmas with the ornaments and recruit her friends to assist. Her collection is close to 1,000 pieces.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, her sister Eleanor Edwards Pallis, brother Arthur Edwards and nephew Daniel Pallis. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Kiernan Fowlston (Tim) and Meg Kiernan (Mike), her grandchildren, Clint Fowlston (Vannesa), Jack Fowlston (Bryanna), Kate Haynes (Kenneth), Meg Rathbun (Tom), and Molly Hernandez (Dan). Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brie, Brooke, Jayden, Camden, Owen, Kiernan, Penelope and Stetson. Also surviving are her step-children, Steven, Eric and Denise Dunkle.

We invite her friends to join us for Mary’s last party, which will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 4 p.m. at Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the Glimmerglass Opera Guild, PO Box 491, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or the Friends of Bassett, One Atwell Road Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

In Memoriam: Sarah M. Trosset

Sarah M. “Sally” Trosset, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and a vital member of the Cooperstown community, passed away Thursday morning, September 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home on Nelson Avenue after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.…