In Memoriam

Mary E. Dunkle

1929-2025

MARY E. DUNKLE

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Mary E. Dunkle passed away peacefully on May 23, 2025, just shy of her 96th birthday.

She was born on May 30, 1929 to Kenneth Edwards and Mildred Gregg Edwards in Sussex, New Jersey. When Mary turned one, they moved to manage a family farm in Wayne County, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Damascus High School and then from East Stroudsburg State University and became a teacher.

She married John Kiernan in 1950, and divorced in 1969. They had two daughters. She taught in Ithaca and Sherburne, but finished her career in 1978 in North Salem Schools in Northern Westchester County.

In 1972 she married Edwin Dunkle of Katonah. With Ed she purchased a camp on Lake Otsego where they would spend weekends and summers. Ed passed in 1979. Mary then sold the camp and purchased her home in the Village of Cooperstown, where she retired in 1984.

Mary had many interests—sailing with the Otsego Sailing Club, skiing, and hiking each Tuesday with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. She enjoyed sewing with the Presbyterians, knitting, overnight education trips with grandchildren, cooking for friends, volunteering and was a crossword fanatic. Mary was involved in the beginning of the Glimmerglass Opera Guild and was president of Opera Guild International. She also was a great Friend of Bassett. She loved arranging fundraisers and was known for her fabulous parties. She was a master of entertaining.

Mary traveled the world and would collect ornaments from all over. She would decorate her home every Christmas with the ornaments and recruit her friends to assist. Her collection is close to 1,000 pieces.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, her sister Eleanor Edwards Pallis, brother Arthur Edwards and nephew Daniel Pallis. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Kiernan Fowlston (Tim) and Meg Kiernan (Mike), her grandchildren, Clint Fowlston (Vannesa), Jack Fowlston (Bryanna), Kate Haynes (Kenneth), Meg Rathbun (Tom), and Molly Hernandez (Dan). Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brie, Brooke, Jayden, Camden, Owen, Kiernan, Penelope and Stetson. Also surviving are her step-children, Steven, Eric and Denise Dunkle.

We invite her friends to join us for Mary’s last party, which will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 4 p.m. at Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the Glimmerglass Opera Guild, PO Box 491, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or the Friends of Bassett, One Atwell Road Cooperstown, NY 13326.

