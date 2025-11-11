Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Mary Langben Cooper
1935-2025

MARY LANGBEN COOPER
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Mary Langben Cooper, beloved mother and grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep on November 6 after a years-long decline due to Alzheimer’s. She spent her final days surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and wonderful team of caregivers. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Mary was born in New York City in 1935 to Mary Anderson Luke and Harry Alfred Langben. She attended The Brearley School and graduated summa cum laude from Vassar College, where she majored in English, before becoming a copy editor for several major book publishers in New York. It was during that time that she met Henry S.F. Cooper Jr., a young “New Yorker” magazine writer, and the two were married in 1966.

Over the next 10 years, they had three daughters, Elizabeth, Hannah and Molly, all of whom followed in Mary’s footsteps by attending Brearley. The family spent summers in Cooperstown, where Mary loved playing with her children on the shores of Otsego Lake and getting to know the other mothers. The playgrounds of Central Park held a special place in her heart for the same reason.

In her youth, Mary was an excellent athlete. She headed Brearley’s Athletic Association and played on many sports teams. During the summers, she was a champion tennis player at East Hampton’s Maidstone Club and served as a “ball girl” at the club’s prestigious women’s invitational tournament, which attracted some of the top female players of its day.

As her children grew up, Mary devoted more time to her interest in fabric arts, and loved quilting and weaving particularly. In the 1980s, as the crisis of homelessness in New York City grew, she returned to her Episcopal faith and found deep fulfillment in volunteering with food and shelter initiatives run by local churches. She ultimately joined Christ & St. Stephen’s Church on the Upper West Side, where she helped to create a program that provided bag lunches to as many as 200 people five days a week. For more than 30 years, she managed the program, ensuring there was enough food, working with others to fill each bag with a balanced meal, and greeting the men and women who lined up to receive them.

Mary is survived by her daughters and her four grandchildren, Henry and Annie Cooper of Cooperstown, Nikko Bolyard-Cooper of Atlanta, and Thomas Cooper of Great Barrington. She was predeceased by her former husband, whom she divorced in 2001 and subsequently remained close to, and her sister, Ann Langben Willlard.

Donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Christ & St. Stephen’s Church Brown Bag program at https://www.csschurch.org/give.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Celebration of Life: Erna Morgan McReynolds

Erna Morgan McReynolds, of Franklin, New York, passed away in her sleep on September 29, 2025. There will be a celebration of life honoring Erna on Saturday, November 15, 2025. …
November 11, 2025

In Memoriam: James A. Broe

James Alfonsos Broe, 97, passed away October 20, 2025. Jim was born September 26, 1928 in Oneonta, the son of Christopher and Rose (Mangan) Broe. James married Joyce Marie McLaud on April 14, 1951. Jim and Joyce owned and operated The Broe Dairy Farm in Colliersville, New York from 1947-1993.…
November 5, 2025

In Memoriam: Alex Webster

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Alex Webster, a well-known and respected restaurateur in Cooperstown and Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 63. Born Alexander Law Webster on February 4, 1962 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, he was the youngest son of David James Webster and Lucy Ann Law Webster.…
November 3, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE