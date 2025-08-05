In Memoriam

Mary ‘Sally’ Campbell

1941-2025

BANGOR, ME—Mary “Sally” Campbell (Winnie) died peacefully on Friday, July 18 in Bangor, Maine at the age of 84. Sally was born April 3, 1941 in Cooperstown, New York to parents Mary and Gordon Winnie.

Sally graduated from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1959 and attended Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts. She spent the later and greater part of her life on her beloved Cape Cod.

She enjoyed participating in chorus and band, was an accomplished medical transcriptionist, and an avid reader and crafter. Sally was a caring foster mom to many babies, giving them the best start to life. She was an active and dedicated member of the Episcopal Church in Barnstable, Massachusetts and volunteered as treasurer at the South Dennis Library. Sally traveled widely, including to Russia and Thailand (where she interacted with elephants, to her great joy).

Sally is survived by her sister, Jeannie Gulbranson, of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts; daughter Suzanne Anderson and her husband, Anthony, of Dedham, Maine; son Richard Campbell of Milford, New York; grandson Dylan Moore of Bangor, Maine; and daughter-in-law Mary Minor of Portland, Oregon. She was preceded in death by son Michael Campbell and niece Sarah Neal Gulbranson.

A memorial is scheduled for Friday, September 5 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable, Massachusetts, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sally’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Harwich Town Band, Harwich, Massachusetts, or the Ovarian Cancer Institute at https://www.ovariancancerinstitute.org.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Winterberry Heights and Bristol Hospice in Bangor for their dedication and compassion.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.