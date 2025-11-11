Advertisement. Advertise with us

Celebration of Life

Erna Morgan McReynolds

ERNA MORGAN McREYNOLDS
(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Erna Morgan McReynolds, of Franklin, New York, passed away in her sleep on September 29, 2025. There will be a celebration of life honoring Erna on Saturday, November 15, 2025. 

The gathering will be at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta, beginning at 10 a.m. For those unable to attend, the memorial will be streamed online via //Facebook.com/OtsegoMedia. It will also be available at youtube.com/@KoreyRowe.

The feed will go live 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: James A. Broe

James Alfonsos Broe, 97, passed away October 20, 2025. Jim was born September 26, 1928 in Oneonta, the son of Christopher and Rose (Mangan) Broe. James married Joyce Marie McLaud on April 14, 1951. Jim and Joyce owned and operated The Broe Dairy Farm in Colliersville, New York from 1947-1993.…
November 5, 2025

In Memoriam: Alex Webster

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Alex Webster, a well-known and respected restaurateur in Cooperstown and Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 63. Born Alexander Law Webster on February 4, 1962 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, he was the youngest son of David James Webster and Lucy Ann Law Webster.…
November 3, 2025

In Memoriam: Theodore P. Feury Jr.

Theodore Patrick “Tim” Feury Jr. passed away Monday afternoon, October 27, 2025, at his home in Cooperstown. He was 82. Born March 4, 1943 in Utica to Theodore Patrick Feury and Kathryn Marsh, Tim’s father missed his birth as he was serving on the USS Saratoga in the Pacific Ocean as a naval officer during World War II. After the war, his father resumed his career as a Cooperstown attorney.…
November 3, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE