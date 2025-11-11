Erna Morgan McReynolds

ERNA MORGAN McREYNOLDS

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Erna Morgan McReynolds, of Franklin, New York, passed away in her sleep on September 29, 2025. There will be a celebration of life honoring Erna on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

The gathering will be at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta, beginning at 10 a.m. For those unable to attend, the memorial will be streamed online via //Facebook.com/OtsegoMedia. It will also be available at youtube.com/@KoreyRowe.

The feed will go live 15 minutes before the start of the event.