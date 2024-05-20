In Memoriam

Michael A. Perry

1954-2024

(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Michael A Perry, 69, of Oneonta, New York, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Michael was born on December 16, 1954 to Eleanor and Lawrence Perry in Walton, New York. Michael graduated from Walton High School in 1973 and went on to earn a degree in education at SUNY Oneonta. He spent the majority of his career working in human services.

He was an avid cyclist, biking solo from New York to California in 1987, and the entire perimeter of the U.S. with his wife, Sara, in 1991. He was a racket sport enthusiast, spending his summers on the tennis and pickleball courts and winters on the racquetball court. He was a passionate musician, lover of the arts, theater, foreign and classic films, books, and science. He loved learning, discovering new places and experiences, being in nature, and spending time with his family.

Michael will be dearly missed by his loving family: his wife of 36 years, Sara Hanlon; daughter Tara Perry; son-in-law Sam Donato; siblings Lawrence Perry, Paul and Pat Perry, Karen Perry, Ellen and Billy Hewlett, Marianne and Jeff Johansen, Andrew and Rose Perry, and Kate and Jon Jager; in-laws Kevin Hanlon and Rebecca James, Diane and Penny Norris, Barbara Pappas, Pat and Al Virgo, Richard and Holly Hanlon, Kieran and Amanda Hagzan, and Paley and Alex Lampropoulos; and his many loving nieces and nephews.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Lawrence Perry, his brothers, Tommy and Steven Perry, and his parents in-law, Patricia and James Hagzan.

Michael’s life will be celebrated in the same way he lived—with love, laughter and music. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. Michael and his family are eternally grateful to the many loving friends who supported him and his family throughout life and this past year. If desired, contributions can be made to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Oneonta or donations to support the cure for cancer.

Please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for details about the celebration of life or to leave a memory for the family.