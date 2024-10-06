In Memoriam

Michael A. Welsh

1959-2024

MICHAEL A. WELSH

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Michael Anthony Welsh, 65, of Cooperstown, passed into eternal life following a motor vehicle accident on October 1, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, former United Methodist pastor and retired teacher.

Michael was born July 22, 1959 and grew up in Owego. After graduating from the Owego Free Academy in 1977, he attended Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he received a bachelor’s in religion and philosophy in 1984.

In May 1990, he received his master of divinity degree, summa cum laude from the Theological School, Drew University, in Madison, New Jersey. He was the recipient of many academic awards and distinctions.

Michael was accepted into the doctoral program of the Claremont Graduate School in Claremont, California, but instead he decided to pursue ordained ministry within the United Methodist Church.

His first assignment for the church was as student pastor of the Fern United Methodist Church in Randolph, New Jersey. As the director of the church’s youth group, he took the youth to Kentucky to work on the Appalachia Service Project.

In September 1990, he received his first assignment as minister of the Fly Creek United Methodist Church and the Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. As a minister, his goal was to see people become more aware of their own spirituality, and how it relates to God, their family, and friends, and their community. In the summer of 1991, he was ordained as a minister of the United Methodist Church.

In 1992, Michael attended Syracuse University, where he earned his master’s in elementary education and teaching. In September 1993, he started teaching at the Sidney Central School District, where he remained for the duration of his 30-year teaching career. He retired June 30, 2023.

Beyond work, Michael loved spending time with friends and family. He had many passions, including golfing, listening to music, cultivating his rare music collection, maintaining his lawn, detailing his car, and enjoying spending time outside.

On May 24, 1994, Michael married Margaret Ann Lee in Tioga Center. They enjoyed 30 years together. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his mother, Theodora “Teddie” Welsh of Owego; stepdaughter Sarah (Willis) and grandson Jared Mansfield of Seattle; twin brother Christopher Welsh (Maria Wackett) of Binghamton and his son, Trevor Welsh; his sister, Suzanne (Charles) Munroe of Owego and their three children, Theresa, Mark, and James Lepkowski (Jenny Li); two sisters-in-law, Marian (James) MacFarlane of Batavia and their daughter, Ada (Nicholas) Wolfanger, and their children, Louis and Elizabeth; and Barbara Crampton of Johnson City and her sons, Lester (Sarah) Crampton and their children, Gerald and Clifford, and John Crampton. He is further survived by his beloved Boston terrier, Ruby. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

He was predeceased by his father, James Welsh, and stepson Jared Good.

A special thank you to the New York State Troopers, Morris EMS and Otsego County EMS.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

A funeral service will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michele K. Clark, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Greene, officiating.

The Service of Committal and Burial will be private in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.