In Memoriam

Michael Willis

1943-2024

PIERSTOWN—Michael Willis, 81, for many years a senior executive in the book publishing business in Manhattan and more recently the director of Press and Public Relations at Glimmerglass Opera, died Friday, February 16, 2024 at his home in Pierstown. He is survived by his husband, Bill Oliver.

Arrangements are with Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.