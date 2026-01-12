In Memoriam

Alvin M. Walker, Jr.

1935-2026

ALVIN M. WALKER, JR.

PIERSTOWN—Alvin M. Walker Jr. “Merk,” 90, of Huff Road in Pierstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 9, 2026 when his hardworking heart finally wore out.

Merk was the son of the late Alvin M. and Mary Walker. He is survived by Carol, his wife and best friend of 63 years; daughter Amy and her husband Christopher; son Steven and his partner Sylvia; and son John and his husband Keith.

Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Merk did not grow up on a farm, but farming was in his blood from the start. As a boy, he worked on local farms, where he earned the nickname “Merk” from farmer Merkery—a name that stayed with him for life. He went on to attend the National Agricultural College (NAC), now Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a bachelor of science in dairy science.

After graduating from college, he spent a summer working on a hay crew in the Sand Hills of Nebraska before returning home and volunteering for the draft. Merk was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of “Spec 4.” He did not serve overseas, which allowed him to meet Carol, the woman he would always lovingly call “Sonnies.” She would always lovingly refer to him as “Dearie.” Their first date was on December 6, 1958, while she lived next door to his parents in Trenton. Despite disliking his jacket and his decision to light a second cigarette, she agreed to another date—and from there, 63 years of marriage unfolded.

After the Army, Merk began his career as a dairy farmer. The path took him from hired man to renter to co-owner when Carol and Merk purchased their beloved farm on Huff Road in Pierstown on December 1, 1966. Merk was no stranger to hard work, determination and perseverance—qualities that sometimes looked more like stubbornness but fueled his success. He started with 33 cows in Pierstown, and through several expansions, grew the herd to 52 before retiring from milking in 1995, when Steve (always “Junkman” to Merk) moved the cows to a larger farm.

Merk was actively involved in his community. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Cooperstown Presbyterian Church; acted as treasurer of the Otsego County Farm Bureau; was a member of the Farmers Home Administration (FHA) Committee; and spent 10 years on the Town of Otsego Planning Board. Merk was known for his work ethic, common-sense approach to problem-solving, and practical insight—qualities he instilled in his children.

Even after retiring from milking, he never stopped farming. He raised heifers for others and baled hay for almost three more decades. His high-quality, dust-free hay earned him a loyal following. For nearly 60 years on his Pierstown farm, Merk employed countless local teenagers, guiding them with patience and humor. He took pride in teaching them the value of hard work, leaving many with lessons that shaped their lives long after they left the hay wagons and the hay mow.

Merk finally retired from baling in 2022, much to the disappointment of his long-time customers. Throughout his farming career, Merk had a deep affection for his Allis-Chalmers tractors. In semi-retirement, he began collecting D‑15s, convinced he always needed “another tractor or two.”

Simply stated, Merk was a steadfast man who took pride in his land, his farm and his family. Carol, Amy, Steven, and John extend their heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary staff at Helios Care, whose compassion and support made Merk’s final months/weeks comfortable and peaceful. The family is forever grateful that, even though he did not get his wish to die in the hayfield, he was able to remain at home on the farm he loved.

There will be calling hours and a brief religious service at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, New York, on January 24, 2026, from 2-4:30 p.m. The religious service will start at 2 p.m., followed by an opportunity to share stories about Merk and to offer condolences to the family. Immediately following the visitation there will be a reception until 6:30 p.m. at Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

In accordance with Merk’s wishes, burial will be private at the convenience of his family at the cemetery bordering his beloved farm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820 (https://helioscare.org/donate).