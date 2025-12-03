In Memoriam

Nancy J. Kroll

1963-2025

ROTTERDAM—Nancy J. Kroll, 62, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Nancy was born on March 6, 1963 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York, to Edward and Michaeline (Zurek) Kroll. She spent countless hours of her childhood on the Leatherstocking Golf Course, where her father served as the golf professional for many years. It was there that her lifelong love of golf was rooted, and it remained a defining part of who she was.

Nancy left Cooperstown during her junior year of high school to move to Florida, where she could pursue golf year-round. She graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida before earning her degree in education from Florida Atlantic University. She later completed her master’s degree in education at The College of Saint Rose. Nancy devoted 20 years to teaching special education at Goff Middle School in East Greenbush, where she touched countless lives with her compassion, patience and dedication.

A well-known and highly respected golfer in the Capital District, Nancy achieved 10 holes-in-one, won seven Northeast Women’s Golf Association (NEWGA) titles, and captured the 2014 New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) Women’s Senior Amateur Open, Senior Championship division. She also competed in the first ever USGA Team Championship and the NYSGA Amateur Series finale. Her talent, determination and love of the game earned her admiration throughout the golfing community.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Michaeline.

She is survived by her sisters, Louise Anne and Kathryn; her nephew, Anthony; her cousin, Edmund Trepacz; and her beloved cats, Ace and Birdie, who brought her immense comfort and joy.

Nancy’s family and friends extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Evangelist and the staff at NYOH, Community Hospice Schenectady, Visiting Nurses, the home care aides from Kingsway, and her friends and neighbors for the exceptional care, support, and compassion they provided during her illness.

If you wish to make a donation in Nancy’s memory, please consider the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Animal Protective Foundation of Glenville or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in the spring. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com