In Memoriam

Patricia A. Huntington

1936-2024

PATRICIA A. HUNTINGTON

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN – Patricia A. Huntington passed peacefully on June 24, 2024 at home, surrounded by her immediate family. Patricia was born July 26, 1936 in Cooperstown, New York, daughter of Marcia (neé Pickard) and Frank Pearsall. She married Robert G. Huntington on January 28, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Springfield Center, New York.

Patricia has lived in: Schenectady, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Syracuse, New York; Louisville, Kentucky; Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Owings Mills, Maryland; and Prospect, Kentucky. In 1996, she and her husband returned to Cooperstown and lived in the beautifully restored Worthington House at 13 Main Street. More recently, she summered in Springfield Center on Allen Lake Road, while maintaining a winter home in Prospect, Kentucky.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Lake and Valley Garden Club, Cooperstown Country Club, Society of Harvard Dames, and volunteered at Bassett Hospital and for Catskill Area Hospice. She was a member of Cooperstown Native Daughters and a descendent of Revolutionary War heroes who fought at the battle of Oriskany, New York and of one of the first Palatine German pre-war settlers of Otsego County. She was also an extensive world traveler, having visited all continents except Antarctica. Patricia was an avid lover of beauty, which is evidenced by her birds, plants and home surroundings. A gracious hostess of wonderful parties, Patricia was a masterful chef and enjoyed bestowing gifts of her generous hospitality to her cherished friends and family members.

Survivors include her husband, Robert G. Huntington; two daughters, Gracia and son-in-law Bretlund Sherlock, and Anne Huntington Fielden and son-in-law Don Fielden; and their children, Dodge, Samuel, and Elinor, and grandson-in-law Jack Baker. Also remaining include cousins Donna Nagle, formerly of Worcester, New York, Joan Henry, and Frank and Lynda Minozzi.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at the Prospect, Kentucky residence and will hold a private burial for family at Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, where Pat will be interred.

The family requests that donations or gifts be made to Hosparus Health or Cross Catholic Outreach. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.