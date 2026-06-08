Town of Otsego To Hold Hearing on Draft Comp Plan

FLY CREEK—The Town of Otsego will hold a public hearing this Wednesday, June 10 on the draft 2026 Comprehensive Plan Update, a document that will guide land use, housing and development decisions for years to come when adopted. The hearing will take place at the Town of Otsego Town Hall, 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

The full draft plan is available on the town’s website and in the Town Clerk’s office, as is the Comprehensive Plan Implementation Schedule. Wednesday’s hearing is the community’s opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns and offer feedback before the Town Board moves toward adoption, officials said.

A few notable recommendations in the draft plan:

• Short‑term Rentals: The plan suggests exploring regulations that could require owner occupancy for STRs. This could affect families who rely on STR income and the availability of lodging for Dreams Park visitors.

• Subdivision of Large Parcels: The draft recommends limiting subdivision of parcels of more than 40 acres, which could impact many property owners if later implemented through zoning changes.

• Housing and Land Use: The plan calls for more diverse housing options, farmland preservation and strategies to maintain the town’s rural character.

• Economic and Environmental Priorities: The draft includes goals for supporting small businesses, improving broadband, protecting Otsego Lake and planning for long‑term environmental resilience.

Residents are encouraged to review the draft materials and attend the hearing to share their perspectives.