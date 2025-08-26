In Memoriam

Paul David Hearn

1949-2025

(Photo provided)

OLD GREENWICH, CT—Paul David Hearn died peacefully on August 13, 2025 after a courageous battle against cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Gervais Bowers Hearn, and their three daughters, Brandy, Lexie, and Meggy, as well as his six grandchildren.

Paul was born on July 24, 1949 in Glen Cove, New York. He attended St. Aidan’s and Portsmouth Priory School before going on to study history at Johns Hopkins University. A proud patriot, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he trained and served as a pilot. Following his military service, he built a distinguished 40-year career as a reinsurance broker, earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike through his dedication, integrity and expertise.

Paul had a love of sports and great respect for the outdoors, spending many cherished summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, and later in the Adirondacks, where he found joy in fishing, hiking, and sharing the rhythms of lake life with his family. Among the places that shaped his life most deeply was Riverside Yacht Club, where he and Gervais were married in 1985. RYC was a second home to him—a place of sailing, camaraderie, and community and, above all, where he delighted in watching his daughters grow up surrounded by lasting friendships and unwavering support.

The most enduring image, however, will always be of Paul cheering on his daughters with immense pride in all their endeavors. Whether it was on the sidelines or in the audience, nothing gave him more joy—or more tears—than those moments.

Paul is now reunited with his parents, siblings, and beloved golden retrievers, Sabby and Brewster.

A memorial will be held at Christ Church Greenwich on Friday, August 29 at 11 a.m.