In Memoriam Peter C. Lewis April 11, 1959-December 2, 2022

In Memoriam

NEW JERSEY—Peter C. Lewis, 63, passed away December 2, 2022 at Cooper Hospital in New Jersey. He was born April 11, 1959 in Huntington Station, New York, the son of Charles Harry and JoAnn Muriel (Peldunas) Lewis.

Peter graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus, Class of 1978. He then enlisted into the United States Air Force, serving from 1978 to 1998. While in the military, he met and married Virginia, the mother of their children. After retirement from the Air Force, Peter moved back to New York.

A memorial service will be held 10 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 15 Monitor Street, Schenevus. This will be recorded for those who cannot make it.

Donations may be made in Peter’s memory to First Baptist Church, PO Box 187, Schenevus, NY 12155.

Condolences & memories may be added to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, website of the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, Worcester, NY.