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TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, March 22

Chili Cook-Off at Schenevus Vets Club

BENEFIT—3-5 p.m. Chili Cook-Off. Eat and judge. Prizes for the best chili. Proceeds benefit local food banks. Schenevus Amvets Post 2752, 16 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122162294102645962&set=a.122162294156645962

MAPLE WEEKEND—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast, tours, demos and tastings. Continues 3/28 and 3/29. Buck Hill Farm, 185 Fuller Road, Jefferson. (607) 652-7980 or https://www.buckhillfarm.com/events

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1235916545101321/1235916581767984?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SUGARING OFF SUNDAYS—8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a pancake breakfast, activities, demonstrations of maple syrup making and more. Fees apply. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/sugaring-off-sundays/2026-03-22/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1654025492654048&set=pcb.1654025519320712

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

DART TOURNEY—1:30 p.m.; registration at 12:30 p.m. Soft Tip Darts Tournament. All welcome. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122195302556460363&set=a.122095360988460363

SUNDAY SPEAKER—3 p.m. “What in the World? Climate Change Reality and Where We Go from Here.” Presented by climate policy advisor Paula DiPerna. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library. Upstairs Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.(607) 547-8344 or  https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1381390320695425&set=a.557428283091637

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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