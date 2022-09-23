In Memoriam Philip J. LaFratta, 72 June 15, 1950 – September 12, 2022

In Memoriam

UNADILLA – Philip J. LaFratta, 72, of Unadilla passed away on September 12, 2022, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

Philip was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Savino and Lillian LaFratta on June 15, 1950. He worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed spending time visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed joking and making people laugh. Most of all he loved the companionship of his beloved pets.

Philip is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters: Lillian Gavin, Susanne LaFratta (Timothy Carpenter) and Jodi LaFratta; grandsons: Brandon Gavin, Christopher Gavin, Jonathan Gavin, (Allison Hoover), Austin Scofield, Ryan Scofield, Tyler Morgan; great grandson Waylon Morgan; brother, Robert and Julie LaFratta and family; and nephew, Michael and Lisa Aulet and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Savino and Lillian LaFratta, and sister Patricia Scirica.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff at Bassett Medical Center.

Funeral Mass was held September 16 at Sacred Heart Church, Sidney, N.Y. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.