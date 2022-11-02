In Memoriam Philip L. Washburn, Esq., 81 November 14, 1940 – October 22, 2022

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Philip L. Washburn, Esq., a long-time resident of Cooperstown and well-respected attorney, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 22, 2022, at HarborChase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia, with family at his side. He was 81.

Born November 14, 1940, in Gouverneur, Phil was a son of Leonard Bacon Washburn and Marguerite (Halpin) Washburn. After graduating from Gouverneur High School in 1958, Phil attended Harpur College, now known as Binghamton University. In 1960 he left college to enlist in the United States Army, and honorably served his country while stationed at a base in Sinop, Turkey. Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the military in 1963, he returned to college life and attended Tulane University Law School. It was there that he met Pamela Waits, and they were married August 20, 1966, in a ceremony at Lake Vista United Methodist Church in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After graduating from law school, Phil practiced law for the next two years in Syracuse. After searching for a nice small community in which to practice law, Phil and Pam settled on Cooperstown, and in 1970 moved into their home on Elm Street. He first worked with Scott E. Greene, Esq. and then went off on his own for four years. He then joined the law firm of Van Horne, Feury and Gozigian, which later became Feury, Gozigian and Washburn and is now Gozigian, Washburn and Clinton.

Through the years Phil served as the attorney for the Village of Cooperstown, as an Assistant District Attorney, and was a member of the Otsego County and New York State Bar Associations. He was also a former member and past president of the Cooperstown Rotary Club, a subscriber at The Leatherstocking Golf Course and a member of The Mohican Club.

Phil is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pam Washburn of Cooperstown; two sons, Matthew P. Washburn of Alexandria, Virginia, and John W. Washburn of Cooperstown; a grandson, Alexander M. Washburn; and a sister, Kathleen Fuller of Gouverneur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Washburn.

At Phil’s request there will be no services. He will be privately laid to rest in The Columbarium in the cemetery of The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.