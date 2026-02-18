Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Phyllis M. Lippitt
1942-2026

COOPERSTOWN–Phyllis M. Lippitt, a lifelong area resident, entered into eternal life in the early morning hours of Monday, February 16, 2026 at Valley Health Services in Herkimer. She was 84.

Born February 10, 1942 at the family home in Richfield Springs, Phyllis was one of four daughters of Anthony J. and Rose M. (Janiec) Serbanewicz.

Upon graduating from West Winfield High School, Phyllis was employed in various places throughout the area, eventually settling into a job as a secretary for Schlather & Birch.

Of the Episcopal faith, she was a member of Christ Church, Cooperstown.

Phyllis took great pride in and enjoyed keeping a cozy and comfortable home. Every day was laundry day!

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gregory K. Lippitt, whom she married on September 13, 1986 in a ceremony at Christ Church, Cooperstown; two daughters from her previous marriage to William (Bill) Wellner Jr., Lisa Guardi and husband Richard of Cherry Valley and Kim Lee and husband Gary of Hampstead, North Carolina; two grandsons, Ryan and Nick Lee; and a sister, Lucille Miller, of Florida and a brother-in-law, Thomas Petroff Sr., of Cape Vincent and their families.  

She is further survived by Greg’s sons, Matthew Lippitt and wife Lisa and their children, Hazel and Abe Lippitt, and Harold “Bud” Lippitt and wife Nicole and their children, Marley, Emerson, and Thomas.

She was predeceased by her father, Anthony, who died in 1974; her mother, Rose, who died in 2013; two sisters, Arlene Griffin, who died in 2021, and Geraldine “Geri” Petroff, who died in 2025; and the father of her daughters, Bill, who died in 2016.

Phyllis’ family expresses their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Valley Health Services in Herkimer for their kind, compassionate and understanding care.

A celebration of life will be announced and held later this spring.   

Memorial donations may be made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

