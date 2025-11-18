In Memoriam

Robelle Edith (‘Susie’) Streek

1941-2025

ROBELLE EDITH ‘SUSIE’ STREEK

COOPERSTOWN—Susie Streek, a longtime and beloved resident of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025 in Greenwich, Connecticut, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

Born on April 4, 1941 in Oceanside, New York, Susie was the youngest of two children of Robert Polson and Isabelle Hoyt.

In 1959, after graduating from Mepham High School in North Bellmore, New York, Susie worked as a bookkeeper for Helena Rubenstein.

Susie married her high-school sweetheart, Ronald Streek, on March 20, 1960. In 1966, Ron and Susie moved upstate from Bayshore, New York to Fly Creek, and eventually settled into their home on Main Street in Cooperstown in 1984. It was here that they owned and operated Main Street Bed and Breakfast for over four decades.

The B&B flourished, developing a reputation for a hearty breakfast and warm hospitality. Visitors were charmed by Susie’s engaging personality and generous spirit. The front porch of their beautiful Queen Anne Victorian home was a particularly favorite spot for her to sit and watch the world go by, sharing time with family and friends from dawn to dusk.

In addition to their B&B, Ron and Susie raised four children while operating numerous business ventures in the auto repair and auto parts industry.

Susie’s life was enriched with many deep and precious friendships. She opened her home and heart to anyone in need, and everyone knew there was no request too big or inconvenient for her. Susie also loved animals of all types, but her cats always had a special place in her heart and in her home.

Susie was very active in the Cooperstown community and served in executive roles at the Village of Cooperstown Board of Parks; as a trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown; and as a member of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown, the Cooperstown Women’s Club, and the Lions Club of Cooperstown. She also volunteered at the Mary Imogene Basset Hospital.

Susie was well known for her annual role as Mrs. Santa Claus during Cooperstown’s Community Christmas celebration. She could be seen riding down Main Street in a festive horse-drawn carriage with Santa Claus at her side, tossing candy to the children lining the sidewalks and helping to ring in the holiday season.

Susie is survived by her beloved daughters, Sandy Streek of Charlottesville, Virginia, Annette Voreyer (Robert) of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Patricia Klink (Michael) of Sunset, South Carolina. She was also blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Susie was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ronald Max Streek, son Sean Ronald Streek, and brotherRobert Polson.

A service in celebration of Susie’s life will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, with the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert officiating. A reception at the church will follow the service.

Susie will be laid to rest with her family in the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends can celebrate Susie’s life with donations in her memory to the Susquehanna SPCA (PO Box 267, Cooperstown, NY 13326) or to Helios Care (297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820).

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.