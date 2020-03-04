IN MEMORIAM: Robert F. Fahey, 86; Veteran Worked At Bill’s Auto Auction

IN MEMORIAM

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Robert “Bob” Francis Fahey, 86, who worked for 24 years at Bill’s Auto Auction, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning Feb. 27, 2020, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. He had the peace and comfort of his loving family at his side.

Bob was born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Cooperstown, the son of the late Francis Joseph and Mildred Smith Fahey.

A lifelong area resident, he was raised and graduated from VanHornesville High School with the Class of 1952.

Upon completing high school he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years before being honorably discharged in 1956.

On June 23, 1979, he was united in marriage to the former Joan Pugh at Mohawk United Methodist Church.

At one time Mr. Fahey worked for Beadle’s Gas Station in Richfield Springs, showed houses for Bruce Ward Real Estate and for 20 years was a custodian at Owen D. Young Central School. He retired in 1995.

Bob had a unique interest in automobiles. For 24 years he worked with his partner, Bill VanSpanje at Bill’s Auto Auction on U.S. Highway No. 20 in Richfield Springs.

Mr. Fahey had a strong faith in God. He attended VanHornesville United Methodist Church and more recently, the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.

He was a member of Richfield Springs American Legion Post No. 616.

All who knew him will never forget the kind, caring and hardworking man who was always there to help while looking for nothing in return.

Surviving him are his devoted wife of 40 years, Joan; two daughters, Debra Plows and husband, Edward of Cherry Valley and Sheila Oldick and husband, James of Richfield Springs; stepdaughter, Suzanne Sproles of Worthington, Kentucky; two brothers, Bernard Fahey and wife, Janie of VanHornesville and Donald Fahey and wife, Vanetta of Jordanville; two sisters, Marjorie Geukes of Mesick, Michigan and Jean Huckabone of Springfield Center; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Edward R. Fahey in November of 2018; and two brothers-in-law, John Geukes and Douglas Huckabone.

Calling hours for Mr. Fahey will be from 4 -6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 W. James St., Richfield Springs. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Alan Miller officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Military Honor Guard.

Arrangement are entrusted to the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home.