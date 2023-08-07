Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Robert M. Walley

ONEONTA—Robert M. Walley, 79 years old, passed away on July 10, 2023 at his home in Oneonta, New York. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth; his daughters, Beth and Nan; his sons, Mark and John; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert (Bob) worked many various jobs including security guard and cement truck driver, and had his own DJ business. Bob loved his dogs—his own and every one he ever me. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Bob was cremated. There will be a celebration of his life with family in October, to be announced.

