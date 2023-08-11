In Memoriam

Robert Scott Faller

Robert Faller, a beloved individual whose departure on July 12, 2023 has left a profound void in our hearts, will forever be remembered by those most fortunate to have known him. Known affectionately to his friends and colleagues Bobby, he lived life with gusto and by his own rules.

The sixth child of Elaine and Harry Faller of Port Jervis, New York, Rob often referred to himself as the “Black Sheep.” He was a man who lived in the moment and often reminded us that he had had 10 times more fun in his life than anyone he knew. His love of adventure began when he talked his father into purchasing him a dirt bike upon completion of his Bar Mitzvah. From there it was motorcycles, sports cars, and a few beloved Toyota Land Cruisers, which helped him get into many tight places and created countless shared memories with close friends.

Rob exceeded all expectations of a black sheep in his professional career. He viewed every problem as a challenge to meet and had an exuberance which drew people in. Rob knew how to get things accomplished and would do anything for his friends and family. His generosity, creativity and desire to connect with people gave him a reputation of excellence in the world of hospitality. He was a masterful storyteller and, before political correctness, could have made his living as a standup comedian.

Beyond his professional achievements, Rob embraced life with enthusiasm and great zest. His infectious laugh and genuine appreciation for the simple joys serve as a reminder to cherish every moment. He deeply enjoyed entertaining, and his impression of Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone was without parallel, and he employed it frequently.

Rob’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire those who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Kevin and Tim, soon to be daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers Jeffrey and Mark, sisters Linda, Tracy, and Beth, several nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends, all of whom were impacted by his larger-than-life presence.

A public memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Desmond Hotel (Crown Plaza) in Albany, New York at 1 p.m., to celebrate Robert’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Though we grieve the loss of Robert, we find comfort in knowing that his memory will forever live on within us.

“We do not remember days, we remember moments.”

We all have our own great moments spent in the company of Robert Faller. The lasting impact he made on our lives will be held dear throughout time.