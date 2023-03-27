In Memoriam Roger A Boulay 1959-2023

In Memoriam

Roger A. Boulay

ONEONTA—Roger A. Boulay, 64, passed away at home with his wife, Amy, by his side on March 25, 2023.

He was born on February 23, 1959 in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Gilbert and Erna (Prinzl) Boulay.

Roger graduated from Unatego Central School, Class of 1977, and from SUNY Oneonta, Class of 1982. He was proud of his German heritage, and the best-spent year of his life was as a Rotary Club exchange student after high school in Germany.

Roger’s entire working career was in farm equipment, starting in 1975 at his family’s business, Catskill Tractor, which transitioned in 2003 to White’s Farm Supply.

He is survived by his wife, Amy (Chase) Boulay, whom he married on April 13, 2017; daughter Sasha Boulay and grandson Griffin Gutierrez; daughter Amber Boulay; son Austin and his wife, Trisha Boulay; stepchildren Joseph, Hannah, and Andrew Lawton; step-grandchildren Leah, Hallie, and Gavin Ruling; father Gilbert and his wife, Nancy (Miller) Boulay; brothers Michael (Terri) Boulay, James (Christine) Boulay, and David (Heeyoung) Boulay; brother-in-law Michael (Kimberly) Chase; several nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved pets, Frank, Kitty, and Robin.

He was predeceased by his mother, Erna Boulay, and parents-in-law, Kendall and Marjorie Chase.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. The Rev. Stephen Fournier will be officiating.

Interment at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Donations may be sent to Jessica’s Heroes Foundation, 117 East Railroad St., Oneida, NY 13421, www.jessicasheroesfoundation.com, or Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolences may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com