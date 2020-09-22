IN MEMORIAM: Rosanne Hill, 73; Owned Bait Shop With Husband

PORTLANDVILLE – Rosanne Hill, 73, the former co-owner of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Homosassa, Fla.

She was born Jun 17, 1947 in Morris, Ill. to Arthur and Anne McCoy. She was a certified phlebotomist and retired from A.O Fox hospital. She was the co-owner at Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle with her husband, Jerry Hill.

She is survived by her husband, her children Tamatha (Jim) Brown, Otego, Charles (Natalie) Hill, Fredericksburg Va., Sandra (Jim) Rowe, Oneonta, Anthony (Courtney) Hill, Rochester, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that called her Mom.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Anne McCoy, her brother, Kenneth Charles and a nephew, Keneth John.

There will be a Celebration of life 4-6:3- p.m. Thursday Oct 1 at the Oneonta Veteran’s Club,

279 Chestnut St. Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Spotlight Foundation, 1180 Oldfield Dr. Decatur, GA 30030.