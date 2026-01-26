Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Ruth C. Stewart
1929-2026

RUTH C. STEWART
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN–Ruth C. Stewart, 96, passed away on January 19, 2026, a beautiful snowy night, in her home on Eagle Street in Cooperstown, surrounded by love. Coming home was as comforting to her as it was to all of us who love her well. We are blessed.

Born April 2, 1929 in Buffalo, New York, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Winifred (Williams) Cousins, Ruth graduated from South Park High School in 1947. Married to Milo V. Stewart Sr. in 1951, the family of five moved to Cooperstown, New York in 1961 where the two youngest children were born.

Ruth was talented, tenacious, beautiful, and fearless, and her smile is unforgettable. The garden was where you’d most often find her, digging and planting and standing back to assess and then to rearrange. Her garden is a secret oasis of year-round beauty where we all took refuge for intimate talks, play in the yard, and large parties filled with laughter, great food, and lively exchanges between professionals and students alike. Two family weddings took place in the delightful garden. The house on Eagle Street was Ruthie’s kingdom, the kitchen the expression of her love and the garden her masterpiece.

Ruth’s love for Milo and our family was deep, enduring, and devoted. They were each other’s first and only love; 2025 marked their 74th wedding anniversary and 82 years since they met. Five children with boundless energies and talents, seven grandsons with exponentially more energy and talents, and one great-grandson, made for a very lively household. Tragedies happened, but the strength and resilience of a girl child of the depression carried us through on the broadest of shoulders. Ruthie’s stature belied the tower of strength that she was.  

Ruth’s talents were expressed in her artisanry. She was versed in many artistic expressions of the early American decorative arts guilds, cut and pierced lampshade design and fabrication, and especially picture framing, which is an art and a technical skill. Ruthie was an accomplished seamstress and knitter, spinner, and weaver. Her archival quality picture framing business was a thriving home business, with examples in local homes and museums. Ruthie was a perfectionist.

Ruth moved to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home in 2021, a plan she had made many years prior, and where she made many deep connections with staff and residents alike. The Thanksgiving Home is a place she loved and where she was loved, and we are grateful beyond measure for our collective experience there.

A sense of humor, boundless sense of adventure, mad dance moves, her memory for poetry, children’s games, and love of music, all music, fill our hearts and our memories. Ruth would love to be remembered for her dedication to her physical well-being, which came naturally and out of her restless spirit to keep busy and to accomplish a good day’s work. This served her well and is an inspiration to all who shared a spin class, a rock wall, a zip line ride or a swim across the lake. If you ever saw an older woman walking briskly around town in all weather, chances are it was Ruthie. Give a wave, tip your hat and bid that little lady a fond fair wish. She will most certainly return the sentiment.

Ruth is survived by daughter Elizabeth Stewart Solá of Lake Grove, Long Island; daughter Sarah A. Stewart (Robert Amore) of Cooperstown and New York City; son Milo Stewart Jr., of Cooperstown. Seven grandchildren, Kyle Sola (Isabell Gatzen Solá, and their son Gray Solá), Troy Solá (Mae Sussman), Hunter Solá (their father José Sola), Noble S. Mattson (his father Christopher Mattson), Henry Stewart (Bailey Stewart), John Stewart (Olivia Hull), (their mother Jennifer Stewart), and Weston Honicker (Marie DiLorenzo Honicker) (his father Russ Honicker).

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Milo Sr., who died September 12, 2011, and two daughters, Ann Stewart Honicker who died May 1, 2016, and Cynthia Ann Stewart who died September 1, 1971.

She is further predeceased by her siblings, Laurence H. Cousins, Winifred J. Hanny, Dorothy L. MacHose and Marion L. Wikoff Chambers.

 A Memorial Service will be offered at 1:00 p.m. on April 11, 2026 at Christ Episcopal Church in Cooperstown, New York.     

Burial will be private in Lakewood Cemetery in Cooperstown.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to either one of the following:

Ann Stewart Summer Internship Fund, c/o Cooperstown Graduate Program, PO Box 4, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Checks made payable to SUNY Oneonta Foundation, memo “Anne Stewart Fund.”

Thanksgiving Fund, c/o Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, 48 Grove Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Checks made payable to “Thanksgiving Fund.”

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: Linda Mae Rexroth

Linda Rexroth of San Clemente, California (April 1, 1934-January 6, 2026) died on January 6, 2026 in a skilled nursing facility where she was being cared for since she broke her pelvis in October 2025. Linda was the daughter of Fred and Mary Dulin and lived in Fly Creek...…
January 26, 2026

In Memoriam: Gerry Miner Welch

Gerry Miner Welch, 78, of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2026 surrounded by loved ones. Born on December 26, 1947 in Cooperstown, Gerry was the son of Mildred Miner Welch and Alva Curtis Welch, both well known for their contributions to the community.…
January 26, 2026

Coop School Board Passes Capital Project Bond Resolution

The capital project will include a variety of repairs, renovations and upgrades across the district. Projects include roof replacement, new water fountains, ceiling tile replacement, sidewalk improvements and much more. After a design and approval process, construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2027.…
January 26, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE