In Memoriam

Jane M. Sheldon

1956-2026

JANE M. SHELDON

(Photo provided)

HARTWICK—Jane Marie Sheldon, 69, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, February 20, 2026.

Born March 5, 1956 in Levittown, Long Island, Jane was the youngest daughter of William J. and Jane (Mulz) Morris. After moving to Hauppauge in her early years, she was given her first pony at the age of five, sparking a lifelong love of horses. While in high school, she completed the BOCES Horse Science and Management program, filling her days with equestrian study and riding competitions. She continued her education at SUNY Cobleskill, earning a degree in equine studies in 1977.

Jane’s passion for horses shaped her life’s work. She built her career as a riding instructor, horse trainer and dedicated 4-H equine volunteer, inspiring generations of young equestrians. She also coached Otsego County’s 4-H drill, horse bowl, and hippology teams to numerous state-level successes and was always a teacher at heart.

On November 10, 1979, she married Stephen Lee Sheldon at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. In 1986, they settled at Hemlock Hill Farm in Hartwick, where they raised four children with a deep appreciation for nature, creativity and hard work.

Jane was resilient, generous and a free spirit who inspired those around her. She joyfully shared her knowledge of gardening, food preservation, crafting and all things equestrian. She will be remembered for her dedication to family, her grace and tenacity, her joyful presence, her sense of humor—and for the absolutely legendary hugs she gave to everyone she loved.

Jane is survived by her four children and their spouses: William and Lauren Sheldon of Rotterdam; Lindsey and John Havlik of Cooperstown; Stephanie and Randy Garrett of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Erin and Bob Ives of Schuylerville; two grandsons, Henry Charles and Levon Scott Sheldon; her brother-in-law, Eric D. “Rick” Lindroth of Hartwick; three brothers- and sisters-in-law, David H. and Glenda Sheldon and Gregory W. and Elizabeth Sheldon of Norwich, and Scott G. and Colleen Sheldon of Milford, Pennsylvania and Cooperstown; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Jane will be laid to rest this spring beside her husband, Stephen, in the Sheldon Family Plot at Lakewood Cemetery in Cooperstown following a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Schoharie and Otsego 4-H Equine Program, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.