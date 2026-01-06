In Memoriam

Sheila M. Ross

1946-2026

SHEILA M. ROSS

(Photo provided)

FLY CREEK—Sheila M. Ross, a lifelong area resident long active in Republican politics, peacefully entered into eternal life early Saturday morning, January 3, 2026, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 79.

Born Sheila Marie Skubitz on May 2, 1946 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, she was the only child of William Skubitz. After graduating from high school she attended the Utica School of Commerce, where she earned an associate’s degree.

In 1966, Sheila married William L. Ross Sr. and they raised their family on a subsistence farm on Christian Hill. In 1986 they moved to their home on Willow Avenue in Fly Creek.

For nearly 15 years, Sheila and Bill owned and operated the B&S Inn in Oaksville.

They enjoyed wintering in Port Orange, Florida, but especially enjoyed returning home to Fly Creek in the spring.

Long active in government affairs and a faithful and dedicated Republican, Sheila served as the Republican County elections commissioner for the Otsego County Board of Elections and enjoyed serving as the Otsego County Republican chairwoman for many years until stepping down in 2013.

Sheila never went anywhere without her dog, Maggie, who was her faithful companion until entering long-term healthcare.

Sheila is survived by a son, William L. Ross Jr., and wife Tricia of Cobleskill and their two children, William and Madyson, and a daughter, Sherry L. Tesch and husband Paul of Walworth and their two children, Ross and Jake and his fiancé, Liz, and their daughter, Celeste Tesch.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, who died June 5, 2021, and her father, William, who died March 9, 1987.

Sheila’s family would like to thank all of her caring, faithful friends that visited her week after week since she entered Cooperstown Center. Their commitment to friendship was a true testament of the many wonderful relationships she had made in her 79 years.

A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Cooley’s Stone House Tavern, 49 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown.

Later this spring, Sheila (and Bill) will be laid to rest in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery in Fly Creek.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Sheila’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.