In Memoriam Shirley Ester Skinner October 17, 1915 – February 16, 2022

SCHENEVUS – Ms. Shirley Ester Skinner, 106, passed away peacefully in her home in Schenevus, NY, on February 16, 2022.

She was born on her family farm on Badeau Hill, in Westford in the Town of Maryland, NY. She is the descendant of Pierre Badeau who homesteaded in the area in the 1700’s. Shirley is predeceased by her father, Stanley Wing Skinner, her mother, Pearl Gardner, her sister, Marjory, and her friend, Virginia Brady. Shirley’s grandparents were Fred and Jessie Stewart Gardner, and Amzy J. Skinner and Bertha Wing.

Shirley graduated in 1932 from The Town of Maryland Union School, then graduated from the Draper Schenevus School in 1934. She attended the Ballard School for Business in New York City for 2 years.

She had a remarkable life that included her love of nature, animals, politics, and travel. In the 1950’s, her trips to Europe, included sailing on ocean liners like The Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth, The Constitution US, and the Mauretania. She also sailed on the last successful trip of the Andrea Doria before she sank off the coast of Cape Cod. She was proud of her ancestry as a Huguenot descendant from France.

Shirley was an 80-year active member of the Iroquois Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Worcester NY, and was awarded the Women in History Award by the DAR in 2017. She was also a member of the Daughters & Founders of America, the Worcester and Town of Maryland Historical Society, the Women’s Club of Worcester, and the Worcester and Schenevus Grange.

Shirley once ran for Councilwoman of the Town of Maryland, NY. She was a very active Democrat and advocate for women’s rights.

Shirley owned and operated an antique shop, Fred’s Trading Post, for several years in the Town of Maryland.

Surviving family are Kathleen Gasperini, Godchild Elizabeth Gasperini, Michelle Gasperini Pasini, Robin and Mark Sostack, Zachary and Skylar Sostack, Sue and Bob Hoepker, Marion Wilkens and family, Melinda McTaggart.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am. April 22, 2022 at the Maryland Cemetery, with the Rev. Nancy Truscott officiating. There will also be a DAR Memorial Service.

Donations may be made to, Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad, PO Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12155 or to the Worcester Emergency Squad, PO Box 191, Worcester, NY 12197.

