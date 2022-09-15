In Memoriam SMSgt. (Ret.) David C. Green, 64 June 30, 1958 – September 11, 2022

In Memoriam

SMSgt. (Ret.) David C. Green

EDMESTON – David C. Green, 64, of Edmeston, passed away at his home on Sunday September 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born on June 30, 1958 in Oneonta, NY the son of the late Owen C. and Alice B. Green.

A 1976 graduate of Edmeston School, Dave entered the United States Air Force following graduation. He married the love of his life, Patricia Green on October 17, 1976. He received an A.A.S in Audio Visual Productions Services through the Community College of the Air Force in 1997. After proudly serving for 22 years, he retired and returned to his beloved hometown of Edmeston. He spent the next 24 years employed with NYCM Insurance in the Brand Management division.

David’s commitment to his community was admirable. He sought opportunities to get involved through service in leadership roles for many organizations: The Edmeston Fire Department (President and Secretary), The Edmeston Town Board, The American Legion Wharton Valley Post 1311, Rotary Club of Edmeston. As a member of the Second Baptist Church, Dave was instrumental in the development of the digital media to broadcast services during the pandemic. He also served as a Deacon and Trustee during his membership in the church. David was a humble man with a great sense of humor and was extraordinarily kind to all he encountered. He loved music, maintaining his yard and was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills. His good nature and dedication to all that he loved was tremendous.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia L. Green; daughter Allison L. Green (Lee Copperwheat); son Joseph H. Green; brother Gary O. Green; sister Karen S. Rains; brother-in-law Art Klingler; sisters-in-law Geri Bosco, Maureen Klingler, Paula Turner; his loving Aunt Marian Green. He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Alice Green; brother Paul Green; brothers-in-law Jonathan Klingler, Joseph Bosco and Glenn Rains.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Second Baptist Church 7 North Street Edmeston, NY. Interment will follow in Taylor Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions can be made in David’s name to The Edmeston Emergency Squad, The Edmeston Fire Department, and Edmeston Rotary Club.