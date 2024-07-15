Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Sophie B. Rogers
1926-2024

COOPERSTOWN—Sophie Rogers, longtime Cooperstown resident, passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 13, 2024, at the Cooperstown Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she had been a patient for seven years.

Born June 20, 1926 to Polish immigrants Joseph and Anastasia Bryn, Sophie was the youngest of four daughters. She graduated from Richfield Springs Central School as salutatorian, furthering her education at Utica School of Commerce.

In the summer of 1946, she met Carlton (“Cartie”) Rogers of Toddsville at a dance, where he “swept her off her feet.” They were married the following spring, settling in the village to enjoy family and friends, nature, and music.

Sophie worked at Bankers Trust and Cartie worked for Mitchell’s Moving and Storage. After Cartie passed away, Sophie found an apartment, where she continued to enjoy family and friends, gardening, and music.

Sophie was predeceased by her husband, her parents and siblings, and in-laws. She leaves behind her children and their families: Carole Roos and husband John, daughters Erika Brown and Gopi, son Jonah Brown, and grandsons Haedyn and Giulian Gerow; Richard Rogers and wife Barbara, daughters Cailynn Rogers and Melissa Winans and husband Cory, and children Allen and Jocelyn Winans.

A graveside service will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024 at the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery in Fly Creek, with Father Michael Cambi, pastor of St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, officiating. Arrangements are under the guidance of Connell Dow and Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

