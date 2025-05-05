Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Susie A. Renwick Conklin
1938-2025

SUSIE A. RENWICK CONKLIN
(Photo provided)

HARTWICK—Susie A. Renwick Conklin, 86, passed away at her home on April 30, 2025 with her family by her side.

She was born May 7, 1938 in Cooperstown, the daughter of James and Louise (Kukenberger) Renwick.

She graduated from Hartwick High School in 1956 and was proud to be a Hartwick Huskie.

Susie married Richard Allen Conklin on July 27, 1957 at Saint Mary’s Lady of the Lake Church in Cooperstown, New York.

Prior to 9-1-1 being introduced, Susie answered fires phones for the Hartwick Fire Department Company #1. She was a member of the Butternut Valley Garden Club, Hartwick American Legion Auxiliary #1567, Hinman Hollow Grange, and a member of Otsego County 4-H. She was an active member with the Lena Cemetery Association, holding every position. Susie was an avid gardener and floral arranger, and was a New York State Champion of Miniature Flower Arrangements. Susie adored a good tussie mussie. 

She was an accomplished painter and was a student of Janet and Charles Munro. The “Teaching Yourself To Paint” seminars with the Munros, under the tents at The Farmers’ Museum, were some of her happiest days. She was also known for her Yankee pot roast, her baked goods and holiday cakes. However, her pride and joy was her apple strudel; a much coveted family recipe.

Susie’s favorite season of the year was…kidding season. And baby goats could be found each season in the house, eating the wallpaper off the bathroom walls.

She is survived by her children, Leanne Summers (Don Bogle), Jacqueline Conklin, Mark Conklin Sr. (Darci), and Jan Conklin (Ritchie Coster); grandchildren Victor (Alicia), Brent (Missy), and Shane Jones, Mark Conklin Jr., Brooke Gamble (Tyler), and Dustin Snell (Tara); great-grandchildren Cameron, Bentley, Keagan, Killian, Brennan, Cailin, Gunner, Bryler, and Weston; former son-in-law and friend, Lyle Jones Jr.; sister-in-law, Jacalyn Renwick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard; son-in-law Robert McGuire; and siblings Victor Renwick, Helen Jewett, John Renwick, and James Renwick.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Helios Care. We would also like to thank the friends and family that came for hugs, visits, kisses and laughter in her final week of life. Brigid, you were her dear friend to the end. To Lisa, Jackie, and Kathie, thank you for keeping us on our feet and fed. To New Light Baptist Church of Greater New York, thank you for calling every day, for praying over the phone with us every day, and for helping us surround her with the promises of God.

There will be no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta with the Rev. Christopher Welch as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Lena Cemetery in New Lisbon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lena Cemetery Association, c/o Victor Jones, 225 County Highway 59, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta; www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023 FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.…