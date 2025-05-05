In Memoriam

Susie A. Renwick Conklin

1938-2025

SUSIE A. RENWICK CONKLIN

HARTWICK—Susie A. Renwick Conklin, 86, passed away at her home on April 30, 2025 with her family by her side.

She was born May 7, 1938 in Cooperstown, the daughter of James and Louise (Kukenberger) Renwick.

She graduated from Hartwick High School in 1956 and was proud to be a Hartwick Huskie.

Susie married Richard Allen Conklin on July 27, 1957 at Saint Mary’s Lady of the Lake Church in Cooperstown, New York.

Prior to 9-1-1 being introduced, Susie answered fires phones for the Hartwick Fire Department Company #1. She was a member of the Butternut Valley Garden Club, Hartwick American Legion Auxiliary #1567, Hinman Hollow Grange, and a member of Otsego County 4-H. She was an active member with the Lena Cemetery Association, holding every position. Susie was an avid gardener and floral arranger, and was a New York State Champion of Miniature Flower Arrangements. Susie adored a good tussie mussie.

She was an accomplished painter and was a student of Janet and Charles Munro. The “Teaching Yourself To Paint” seminars with the Munros, under the tents at The Farmers’ Museum, were some of her happiest days. She was also known for her Yankee pot roast, her baked goods and holiday cakes. However, her pride and joy was her apple strudel; a much coveted family recipe.

Susie’s favorite season of the year was…kidding season. And baby goats could be found each season in the house, eating the wallpaper off the bathroom walls.

She is survived by her children, Leanne Summers (Don Bogle), Jacqueline Conklin, Mark Conklin Sr. (Darci), and Jan Conklin (Ritchie Coster); grandchildren Victor (Alicia), Brent (Missy), and Shane Jones, Mark Conklin Jr., Brooke Gamble (Tyler), and Dustin Snell (Tara); great-grandchildren Cameron, Bentley, Keagan, Killian, Brennan, Cailin, Gunner, Bryler, and Weston; former son-in-law and friend, Lyle Jones Jr.; sister-in-law, Jacalyn Renwick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard; son-in-law Robert McGuire; and siblings Victor Renwick, Helen Jewett, John Renwick, and James Renwick.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Helios Care. We would also like to thank the friends and family that came for hugs, visits, kisses and laughter in her final week of life. Brigid, you were her dear friend to the end. To Lisa, Jackie, and Kathie, thank you for keeping us on our feet and fed. To New Light Baptist Church of Greater New York, thank you for calling every day, for praying over the phone with us every day, and for helping us surround her with the promises of God.

There will be no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta with the Rev. Christopher Welch as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Lena Cemetery in New Lisbon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lena Cemetery Association, c/o Victor Jones, 225 County Highway 59, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta; www.lhpfuneralhome.com.