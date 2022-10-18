In Memoriam Terry W. Onyan, 65 July 5, 1957 – October 15, 2022

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Terry W. Onyan, a long-time Cooperstown and Fly Creek resident, passed away due to recent health issues late Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at his home in Fly Creek with his loving wife, Wendy at his side.

Born July 5, 1957, in Norwich, Terry was the son of Hobart and Norma (Rothwell) Onyan. As a young boy, Terry and his family moved to Cooperstown where he graduated from Cooperstown Central School with the Class of 1976.

During his high school years Terry started working at Smith Ford, where he continued as a dedicated employee until his retirement on February 25, 2022. He was truly a fixture at the dealership.

He enjoyed racing and working on his race car, riding motorcycles, and especially loved driving his vintage red 1969 Ford Mustang.

Terry will be greatly missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched.

Terry met the love of his life, Wendy A. Fink 29 years ago, and they married on October 31, 1998, in Cooperstown. They enjoyed their years together and especially liked travelling to warm weather destinations, including being snow-birds in Vero Beach, Florida last year.

In addition to his wife, Wendy, Terry is survived by his mother, Norma Onyan of Cooperstown; a son, Joshua Onyan and granddaughters Gillian and Addison of Yuma, Arizona; a daughter, Amanda Swatling of Oneonta; a sister, Louise Wayman of Toddsville; and a brother, Gregory Onyan of Fly Creek. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Suzanne C. Fink, brother-in-law, Michael S. Fink and wife, Lori, and sister-in-law, Kelly L. Banner and husband, Bruce; nieces and nephews Zach, Whitney, Jesse, Jacqueline, Garrett and JoAnna; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Stewart L. Fink, who he referred to as “Pops”; step-father, Edward C. Smith; a brother, Bradley L. Onyan; and a niece, Christina Anne Wayman Selan.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown. A service will be offered at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Jason Cashing, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, officiating. Immediately following the service all are welcome to gather at the Cooperstown Veterans Club on Main Street for refreshments and a celebration of Terry.

As an alternative to flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.