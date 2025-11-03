In Memoriam

Theodore P. Feury Jr.

1943-2025

Theodore P. Feury Jr.

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Theodore Patrick “Tim” Feury Jr. passed away Monday afternoon, October 27, 2025, at his home in Cooperstown. He was 82.

Born March 4, 1943 in Utica to Theodore Patrick Feury and Kathryn Marsh, Tim’s father missed his birth as he was serving on the USS Saratoga in the Pacific Ocean as a naval officer during World War II. After the war, his father resumed his career as a Cooperstown attorney.

Raised in Cooperstown, Tim graduated from Cooperstown Central School (CCS) with the Class of 1961. His first job, in high school, was custodian at the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was in the first pair of students to be awarded the Scriven Scholarship (now called the Clark Foundation Scholarship). At CCS he served as the president of his senior class, and was a member of the 1961 undefeated CCS Redskins basketball team. Interesting to note: Tim, and the rest of the starting five, all wore glasses, and were coached by Paul Lambert, father of the current Coach Lambert. Tim’s team was inducted into the CCS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, the year it was formed.

After graduating high school, Tim attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics, and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the sports editor of the school newspaper, “The Hill.” He later earned his master’s in statistics from the University of Chicago.

On Sunday, March 10, 1968, Tim married Dianne Ellen Graham in a ceremony at the Cooperstown United Methodist Church.

His career began as a Commissioned Health Services Officer, Lieutenant Commander, Statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, during the Vietnam War.

He then launched his long actuarial career at The Hartford Insurance Group in Hartford, Connecticut, continued at Security Mutual Life in Binghamton and retired as assistant vice president/chief actuary from Blue Cross Blue Shield in Syracuse. Over the years, Tim always held the position of pitcher on his company softball teams.

Tim loved to travel, hike, cross country ski, play tennis and golf, attend symphony concerts, and watch basketball and baseball, always remaining a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. He continued to play basketball into his later years and finished his career in the men’s league at the Clark Sports Center. He was also proud of his accomplishment of driving the 18th green at the Leatherstocking Golf Course (during a winter’s deep freeze).

Tim was an active member in the Chenango Bridge Methodist Church, Manlius United Methodist Church and the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, serving as treasurer of the two latter. Tim served on the board of the Lakewood Cemetery Association and was a faithful member of the Cooperstown Methodist Men’s breakfast group. In addition, in retirement Tim became a Master Gardener with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cooperstown.

Tim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Dianne, of Cooperstown; their son, Theodore P. “Ted” Feury III of Cooperstown and his children, Charlotte Dianna, Theodore William, and Timothy Patrick Feury; their daughter, Margit Kathryn “Meg” Feury Ragland and her husband, George Arthur “Gar” Ragland Jr. of Asheville, North Carolina and their children, Kathryn Kessler, George Ridge, and Graham Arthur Ragland; and a sister, Ellen Feury Levine and her husband, Harry, of Princeton, New Jersey and Cooperstown. Tim was also much loved by his brother-s and sisters-in-law and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, where Tim will be laid to rest near his parents.

Dianne, Ted and Meg would enjoy hearing or receiving written stories about Tim, delivered to 4 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, or via e-mail.

Expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations may be made to Cooperstown United Methodist Church (ctownumc@gmail.com), Spina Bifida Foundation of NYS (https://sbanys.org), or Mercy Medical Angels (https://www.mercymedical.org).

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.