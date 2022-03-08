In Memoriam Theron S. Batistea March 8, 1933 – March 5, 2022

In Memoriam

DELHI – Theron Simplicia Batistea passed away Saturday March 5, 2022. He was born to parents Theodore R. and Bertha (Parish) Batistea on March 8, 1933, in Delhi, NY, which is where he lived in his later years.

He served 3 years in the US Army, 2 years in the US Air Force and 5 years in the US Army National Guard. He was a veteran who was active during the Korea War but was stationed in Germany. After his military days he would work as a security officer all over NY State in many different assignments.

To know “Uncle Teddy” you knew he had a deep infectious laugh that would bring you to laughing with him. He loved to talk about his love of cars especially Cadillacs and Lincolns, his love of music and dancing and the love of his life that he had left behind in Germany. His greatest conversations were memories of his parents, his younger siblings and just the good old days. He truly was at peace and was happy he lived a long full life.

He leaves behind his younger siblings, his sister Agnes Stewart of Bridgeport, CT and his brother Arthur R. Batiste of Waterbury, CT. His two favorite nieces Tamara Clitso (Leonard) of Oneonta, NY and Serena Indergaard (Olin) of Earlville, NY who were in his heart the daughter’s he never had. His nieces cared for him in the last 15 years of his life. In addition to many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and more family.

A graveside service will be held at Cemetery, Delhi NY on March 15, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall and Peat Funeral Home, Delhi, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion.