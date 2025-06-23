Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Tonja Knapp Curry
1939-2025

TONJA KNAPP CURRY
(Photo provided)

CELEBRATION, FL—Tonja Knapp Curry, 85, of Celebration, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025 at home, surrounded by her family.

Born August 16, 1939 in Cooperstown, New York, Tonja was the daughter of Ernest and Jean Turner Knapp and was married to her loving husband, Dr. Stephen L. Curry, on June 25, 1966 in Cooperstown.

Tonja had been a longtime resident of Litchfield, Connecticut and enjoyed playing mahjong and bridge. She was an avid gardener and had a passion for arranging flowers. Her talent led to many awards.

Tonja joined the Litchfield Garden Club in 1989 and was an active member. Over the years, she chaired almost every committee. She was the chair of the Horticulture and Floral Design committees, as well as chairing flower shows over the years. She was president from 1999-2001.

Tonja was an active participant in all aspects of the garden club and won many awards for her horticulture specimens and her floral designs. She was particularly passionate about the pollinator garden and wanted it to continue. She received the Medal of Merit in 2014. The citation reads, “For her many years of exceptional dedication to the Litchfield Garden Club, furthering its goals in education, horticulture, and civic beautification.”

Tonja is survived by her husband, Stephen, of Celebration; her daughter, Ellen, of Celebration; her son, Stephen J. Curry, and his wife, Sharon, of Morris, Connecticut; sisters Bonnie Bryans of Cazenovia, Roxanne Kelly of San Diego, California, and Sara Gault and husband Jerry of Litchfield, Connecticut; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023 FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.…