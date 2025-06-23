In Memoriam

Tonja Knapp Curry

1939-2025

CELEBRATION, FL—Tonja Knapp Curry, 85, of Celebration, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025 at home, surrounded by her family.

Born August 16, 1939 in Cooperstown, New York, Tonja was the daughter of Ernest and Jean Turner Knapp and was married to her loving husband, Dr. Stephen L. Curry, on June 25, 1966 in Cooperstown.

Tonja had been a longtime resident of Litchfield, Connecticut and enjoyed playing mahjong and bridge. She was an avid gardener and had a passion for arranging flowers. Her talent led to many awards.

Tonja joined the Litchfield Garden Club in 1989 and was an active member. Over the years, she chaired almost every committee. She was the chair of the Horticulture and Floral Design committees, as well as chairing flower shows over the years. She was president from 1999-2001.

Tonja was an active participant in all aspects of the garden club and won many awards for her horticulture specimens and her floral designs. She was particularly passionate about the pollinator garden and wanted it to continue. She received the Medal of Merit in 2014. The citation reads, “For her many years of exceptional dedication to the Litchfield Garden Club, furthering its goals in education, horticulture, and civic beautification.”

Tonja is survived by her husband, Stephen, of Celebration; her daughter, Ellen, of Celebration; her son, Stephen J. Curry, and his wife, Sharon, of Morris, Connecticut; sisters Bonnie Bryans of Cazenovia, Roxanne Kelly of San Diego, California, and Sara Gault and husband Jerry of Litchfield, Connecticut; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.