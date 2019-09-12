IN MEMORIAM: Val Frank Oliver, 67; Veteran, Devoted Family Man

IN MEMORIAM

WATERVILLE – Val Frank Oliver, 67, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. He had the support and comfort of his loving family at his side.

He was one of 22 children. He was born on Feb. 14, 1952 in Ilion, son of the late Frank E. and Ruth McCumberOliver. He was raised and educated in Brookfield. He first worked on his family’s farm. Val was a proud US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He enlisted on Feb. 27, 1970 serving in the Vietnam Conflict from Dec. 14, 1970 until Dec. 9, 1971. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 8, 1972. He then served in the Army National Guard until 1976.

He was first married to the former Vicki L. (Freeman) Johnson on Sept. 18, 1972 in Des Moines, IA. He was later married to Dorothy Dygert on Sept. 26, 1989 in Cherry Valley, NY until her passing in 2014.

To all who knew Val they will always remember a devoted family man who loved playing scratch off tickets, making coffee and cooking for his family, fishing, trips to the casino, traveling and bragging about his family to anyone he could. He took great pride in always wearing his Vietnam Veteran’s Cap. He loved his family especially his cherished grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his three children, Michele Gabriel of West Laurens, Charles Oliver and his wife Michelle of Waterville, Kristen Furgison and her husband Charles of Hubbardsville, six grandchildren Alexander Goodemoot, Ryan Oliver, Ivy Furgison, Haley Oliver, Taylor Furgison, Addison Oliver, his former wife Vicki L. Johnson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are his closest siblings Rose Bertrand of Louisiana, Robert Oliver of West Winfield, Alida Kosinski of Brookfield, Julia Boylan of Chadwicks and Jacquiline Harris of Waterville.

Calling hours will 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James St., Richfield Springs. Funeral Service and interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Disabled Veterans of American, 26 Shanley St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home.