In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023

In Memoriam

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.

Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.

In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ, singing, gardening, crossword puzzles, and attending both sporting and special events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Kathleen D. Stocking; sister Nancy Burnside (George); sister Shirley Bemiss; sister-in-law Carol Richards; and former daughter-in-law Linda Stocking. She is also survived by granddaughters Shelley Bostwick (Joel) and Hillary Stocking (David) and great-grandchildren Adrianna Lawson, Christian Lawson, Hudson Cox, and Ian Cox. Other survivors include special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Glenn, sons Philip and James, and brothers Arnold and Earl Jr.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date.

Donations in Virginia’s memory may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 or Springfield Fire Department, PO Box 358, Springfield Center, NY 13468.

