In Memoriam Ward S. “Seeber” Robinson Jr, 85 April 30, 1937 – August 8, 2022

In Memoriam

EDMESTON – Ward S. “Seeber” Robinson Jr, 85, of Edmeston, Passed away at his home on Monday August 8, 2022.

Ward was born in Cooperstown on April 30, 1937 the son of the late Ward S. and Marion Pope Robinson Sr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Margaret “Peg” Robinson in 2014.

He is survived by his daughter Jill; son Greg, daughter-in-law, Linda; the grandsons he adored, Alex and Nick; brother Van and his wife Carol, sister-in-law Barbara; brother-in-law Jerry and his wife Patty; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by by his long time companion and care giver Pat Stevens.

Known by many as “Seeber”, he was an avid hunter and at Thanksgiving never failed to remind those who were around the family table who had missed and who had not! Fishing became another outdoor passion a bit later in life and loved nothing more than being on a boat with a line or two in the water. For years he and his brother Van spent many summer weekends fishing on Lake Ontario. Over time he would discover waters closer to home and be just as happy. For Seeber outdoor pursuits were his hobbies.

Ward had a vision and founded the Unadilla Valley Sports Center over 50 years ago not quite realizing the legacy he would leave behind in what was an unknown sport at the time. Together with his wife, Peg, what they built was nothing less than remarkable and changed the course of many lives along the way. Today what he built is known worldwide and brings people from all over the globe to New Berlin every summer. American motocross is what it is today largely due to the foundation he laid. Seeber never stood on that…for him it was just what he did for a sport he loved.

A lifetime resident of the area, Seeber was active in the Edmeston Fire Department and was a member of the Edmeston Emergency Squad when it first formed. He was also a long time member of the Edmeston Rotary Club and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved the town he grew up in and spent his life in. He never dreamed of living anywhere else.

Ward got his wish to remain at home despite many health issues. His family is grateful for that. To honor the town he loved, donations in his memory may be made to the Edmeston Fire Department, Edmeston Rotary Club or Edmeston First Aid Squad.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home of Edmeston.