In Memoriam William K. Davis Feb. 16, 2023

In Memoriam

William K. Davis

OTEGO—William K. Davis of Otego passed away February 16, 2023 in Davenport, Florida, following a very brief illness.

Bill was born in Binghamton to Horace and Margaret Kruger White. He grew up in upstate New York with his adoptive parents, Charles Davis and Amelia Parker Davis.

Bill was a graduate of Sidney High School.

He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and served as a radio communications operator on B-17s and B-29s in the Pacific Theater. After the war, Bill was assigned to Lt. Gen. Patrick Timberlake’s personal command, which carried him to Singapore and points in between.

Upon returning home, Bill attended Hartwick College and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

In 1948, he married the love of his life, Alma Welcher, in Sidney. Bill and Alma raised three children while he began his career in the automobile business with Hotaling Sales and Service. Bill and his business partner, Paul Donowick, became auto dealers in Sidney, Walton, and Oneonta, eventually owning and operating Country Club Chevrolet and Otsego Automotive, which became The Country Club Automotive group, along with his son, Scott Davis, and Tom Armao. He received numerous awards, including the Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award, the SUNY Delhi College Meritorious Service Award and the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen Award.

Bill and Alma were fortunate to travel to many parts of the world, courtesy of General Motors. They were often seen on the dance floor and enjoyed many rounds of golf as members of the Oneonta Country Club and Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort in Haines City, Florida. He was fortunate to play golf up until the time of his illness.

Bill also enjoyed taking his daughters to compete in horse shows locally and once at Madison Square Garden. He became quite an equestrian himself, winning many trophies, ribbons and awards. Bill was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman. With a passion for his property’s upkeep, Bill often was seen raking his lawn, riding his lawn mower and driving his tractor with a manure spreader in tow on his horse farm in Otego.

A faithful community servant, Bill was past president of the Oneonta Rotary Club and a member of many boards, including the SUNY at Delhi Technology Board, Saint James’ Episcopal Church Vestry, New York State Automobile Dealers Board, and the Board of Directors of Wilber Bank. In 2019, Bill was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from Hartwick College by then-President Margaret Drugovitch.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Alma; sister, Thelma Murburg; and brothers, David, Lynne, and Charles White.

Bill is survived by his sister, Carol Sue Dingman of Salt Springs, Florida; children, Christine (Joshua) Chase of Gainesville, Florida, Jennifer (James) Fotiades of Charlestown, Massachusetts, and Scott (Kathy) Davis of Otego; granddaughters, Erin (Logan) Pondolfino of Oneonta and Heather (Darren) Seid of New York City; plus his great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Elaine Baird.

Under the direction of Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta, calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 4- 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bill’s life at Saint James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in Bill’s memory to the Commemorative Air Force at commemorativeairforce.org/pages/Support-the-CAF or the charity of one’s choice.