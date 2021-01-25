In Single-Digit Weather,  Rink Opens For Season

SKATERS APLENTY AT BADGER PARK

COOPERSTOWN – The Friends of the Parks announce another year of ice skating at Badger Park has begun. The rink is open to all when conditions allow, which should be all this week, as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing.

Weather and conditions permitted, rink hours for “mixed use” are 3-7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Weekends and holidays, family skating is 10 a.m.-noon; mixed us 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Given the ongoing pandemic, the warming shack is closed for the season, so you must bring

your own skates. Social distancing and masks are required. Skates are being loaned out for the full season, with many pairs already in use by community members.

Future skate-borrowing dates will be announced on the Friends of the Parks Facebook page, with many common sizes unfortunately already being out of stock.

“We ask those who skate to please follow a few guidelines for keeping the rink usable,” said Ben Bauer from the Friends. “First, please stay off the ice during warming weather – skating will damage the rink liner, which is expensive to maintain.

“Second (particularly to those borrowing skates), please put skates on and off next to the rink – walking on the blacktop with the skates will dull their blades.”

And he encouraged anyone interested in volunteers with the Friends of the Parks to email lashknight@msn.com .

Also, the Friend of the Parks, Inc. welcomes donations at PO Box 1008, Cooperstown NY 13326.