Induction Weekend Autographs – 2022

Get your Induction weekend memorabilia autographed with the following Hal of Famers.

Friday,

July 22

Signing held at 7th Inning Stretch, 137 Main Street, Cooperstown Visit seventh-inning-stretch.com/product-p/riv005.htm for info

3 – 4:30 p.m. Mariano Rivera (Hall of Fame Class of 2019)

Signings held by HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/friday for info.

Noon – Rod Carew (Hall of Fame Class of 1991); Doc Gooden (84 NL ROY, 85 NL Cy, 85 NL Pitching Triple Crown, 2x WS Champ, 92 Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star)

2 p.m. – Johnny Bench (Hall of Fame Class of 1989); Tony Perez (Hall of Fame Class of 2000); Goose Gossage (Hall of Fame Class of 2008); Andre Dawson (Hall of Fame Class of 2010); Ron Guidry (78 AL CY, 78 & 79 WS Champ, 5x Gold Glove, 4x All Star)

3 p.m. – Lee Smith (Hall of Fame Class of 2019)

3:30 p.m. Orlando Cepeda (Hall of Fame Class of 1999)

Baseball author signings held at Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks for info.

Noon – 2 p.m. Mark Armor (President for the Society of American Baseball Research) & Dan Levitt (author ‘Paths to Glory: How Great Baseball Teams Got That Way‘); James Walters (author ‘Batter Up: Answering the Call of Faith and Fatherhood’).

2 – 4 p.m. Art Shamsky (’69 Mets)

4 – 6 p.m. Erik Sherman (author ‘Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball With The ’86 Mets’) & Tim Neverett (sportscaster); Chris Donnelly (author ‘How The Yankees Explain New York’)

Saturday,

July 23

Signings held at HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/saturday for info.

10 a.m. – Rod Carew (Hall of Fame Class of 1991); Ted Simmons (Hall of Fame Class of 2020); Bruce Sutter (Hall of Fame Class of 2006); Edgar Martinez (Hall of Fame Class of 2019); Doc Gooden (84 NL ROY, 85 NL Cy, 85 NL Pitching Triple Crown, 2x WS Champ, 92 Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star)

10:30 a.m. – Ryne Sandberg (Hall of Fame Class of 2005); Robin Yount (Hall of Fame Class of 1999)

11 a.m. – Johnny Bench (Hall of Fame Class of 1989); Jeff Bagwell (Hall of Fame Class of 2017)

Noon – Larry Walking (Hall of Fame Class of 2020); Jim Thome (Hall of Fame Class of 2018); Dennis Eckrsley (Hall of Fame Class of 2004); Steve Garvey (74 NL MVP, 78 & 84 NLCS MVP, 81 WS Champ, 4x Gold Glove, 10x All Star, 74 & 78 ASG MVP)

12:30 p.m. – Craig Biggio (Hall of Fame Class of 2015)

1 p.m. – Orlando Cepeda (Hall of Fame Class of 1999); Goose Gossage (Hall of Fame Class of 2008); Ozzie Smith (Hall of Fame Class of 2002); Trevor Hoffman (Hall of Fame Class of 2018)

2 p.m. – Lee Smith (Hall of Fame Class of 2019); Vladimir Guerrero Sr. (Hall of Fame Class of 2018)

2:30 p.m. – Ivan Rodriguez (Hall of Fame Class of 2017)

3 p.m. – Jim Rice (Hall of Fame Class of 2009)

Baseball author signings held at Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks for info.

9 – 11 a.m. James Walters (author ‘Batter Up: Answering the Call of Faith and Fatherhood’).

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dan Schlossberg (baseball and travel author) & David Kelly (sports commentator)

1 – 3 p.m. David Rosenfelt; Art Shamsky & Cleon Jones & Ed Kranepool (from the ’69 Mets)

5 – 8 p.m. Erik Sherman ((author ‘Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball With The ’86 Mets’) & Tim Neverett (sportscaster)

Sunday,

July 24

Signing held at HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/sunday for info.

10 a.m. – Doc Gooden (84 NL ROY, 85 NL Cy, 85 NL Pitching Triple Crown, 2x WS Champ, 92 Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star)

Monday,

July 25

Signings held at HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/monday for info.

Noon – David Ortiz (Hall of Fame Class of 2022); Jim Kaat (Hall of Fame Class of 2022); Pedro Martinez (Hall of Fame Class of 2015)

