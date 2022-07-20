Induction Weekend Autographs – 2022

Induction Weekend Autographs
Get your Induction weekend memorabilia autographed with the following Hal of Famers.
Friday,
July 22
Signing held at 7th Inning Stretch, 137 Main Street, Cooperstown Visit seventh-inning-stretch.com/product-p/riv005.htm for info
3 – 4:30 p.m. Mariano Rivera (Hall of Fame Class of 2019)
Signings held by HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/friday for info.
Noon – Rod Carew (Hall of Fame Class of 1991); Doc Gooden (84 NL ROY, 85 NL Cy, 85 NL Pitching Triple Crown, 2x WS Champ, 92 Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star)
2 p.m. – Johnny Bench (Hall of Fame Class of 1989); Tony Perez (Hall of Fame Class of 2000); Goose Gossage (Hall of Fame Class of 2008); Andre Dawson (Hall of Fame Class of 2010); Ron Guidry (78 AL CY, 78 & 79 WS Champ, 5x Gold Glove, 4x All Star)
3 p.m. – Lee Smith (Hall of Fame Class of 2019)
3:30 p.m. Orlando Cepeda (Hall of Fame Class of 1999)
Baseball author signings held at Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks for info.
Noon – 2 p.m. Mark Armor (President for the Society of American Baseball Research) & Dan Levitt (author ‘Paths to Glory: How Great Baseball Teams Got That Way‘); James Walters (author ‘Batter Up: Answering the Call of Faith and Fatherhood’).
2 – 4 p.m. Art Shamsky (’69 Mets)
4 – 6 p.m. Erik Sherman (author ‘Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball With The ’86 Mets’) & Tim Neverett (sportscaster); Chris Donnelly (author ‘How The Yankees Explain New York’)
Saturday,
July 23
Signings held at HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/saturday for info.
10 a.m. – Rod Carew (Hall of Fame Class of 1991); Ted Simmons (Hall of Fame Class of 2020); Bruce Sutter (Hall of Fame Class of 2006); Edgar Martinez (Hall of Fame Class of 2019); Doc Gooden (84 NL ROY, 85 NL Cy, 85 NL Pitching Triple Crown, 2x WS Champ, 92 Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star)
10:30 a.m. – Ryne Sandberg (Hall of Fame Class of 2005); Robin Yount (Hall of Fame Class of 1999)
11 a.m. – Johnny Bench (Hall of Fame Class of 1989); Jeff Bagwell (Hall of Fame Class of 2017)
Noon – Larry Walking (Hall of Fame Class of 2020); Jim Thome (Hall of Fame Class of 2018); Dennis Eckrsley (Hall of Fame Class of 2004); Steve Garvey (74 NL MVP, 78 & 84 NLCS MVP, 81 WS Champ, 4x Gold Glove, 10x All Star, 74 & 78 ASG MVP)
12:30 p.m. – Craig Biggio (Hall of Fame Class of 2015)
1 p.m. – Orlando Cepeda (Hall of Fame Class of 1999); Goose Gossage (Hall of Fame Class of 2008); Ozzie Smith (Hall of Fame Class of 2002); Trevor Hoffman (Hall of Fame Class of 2018)
2 p.m. – Lee Smith (Hall of Fame Class of 2019); Vladimir Guerrero Sr. (Hall of Fame Class of 2018)
2:30 p.m. – Ivan Rodriguez (Hall of Fame Class of 2017)
3 p.m. – Jim Rice (Hall of Fame Class of 2009)
Baseball author signings held at Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/wilmoniebooks for info.
9 – 11 a.m. James Walters (author ‘Batter Up: Answering the Call of Faith and Fatherhood’).
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dan Schlossberg (baseball and travel author) & David Kelly (sports commentator)
1 – 3 p.m. David Rosenfelt; Art Shamsky & Cleon Jones & Ed Kranepool (from the ’69 Mets)
5 – 8 p.m. Erik Sherman ((author ‘Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball With The ’86 Mets’) & Tim Neverett (sportscaster)
Sunday,
July 24
Signing held at HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/sunday for info.
10 a.m. – Doc Gooden (84 NL ROY, 85 NL Cy, 85 NL Pitching Triple Crown, 2x WS Champ, 92 Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star)
Monday,
July 25
Signings held at HallOfFameSignings.com at 124C Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit halloffamesignings.com/pages/monday for info.
Noon – David Ortiz (Hall of Fame Class of 2022); Jim Kaat (Hall of Fame Class of 2022); Pedro Martinez (Hall of Fame Class of 2015)