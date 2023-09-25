Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Susanne P. Swihura-Adsit

1962-2023

Susanne P. Swihura-Adsit

COOPERSTOWN—Susanne Swihura-Adsit passed away at home, surrounded by family, on September 18, 2023.

Born in 1962 in Montclair, New Jersey, Susanne Swihura moved to Christian Hill when she was a child, after her father purchased a farm. When her father then returned to work as a pharmacist, the family moved into the Village of Cooperstown. 

Susanne graduated from Hartwick College with a business degree and was employed at the Baseball Hall of Fame.  She married David Adsit after graduation and had four boys, all of whom they raised in Cooperstown.

Susanne was an active member of her community and supported the many organizations her children were part of by donating her time and energy. She helped administer the Cooperstown Youth Soccer Club, sold concessions for the Booster Club, taught Sunday School at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, cooked meals for the Bereavement Committee, chaperoned Cotillion, coordinated volunteers for the Cooperstown High School fundraiser on Induction Sunday, and many others. She was a talented quilter and her home featured many of her greatest works while others were given as gifts to newborns and friends.

Susanne met Joe, her partner, in 2006 and the two built a life on Otsego Lake over the next 17 years. They successfully operated their business, Creamery Accommodations, in Cooperstown and enjoyed nights on the lake, trips to New Jersey, going to the movies, and hosting family and friends.

Susanne is survived by her loving partner, Joseph Galati of Cooperstown; her sons, Creighton of Richmond, Virginia, Thomas of Fly Creek, Connor of Boston, Massachusetts, and Phillip of Cooperstown; parents, Emily and Stephen Swihura of Melbourne, Florida; her sisters, Maribeth and her husband, Chuck, and Pamela, also of Melbourne, Florida; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats, Zuzu and Cosmo.

The family is grateful to all who have supported her over the past nine years with their visits, resources and encouragement. Per her wishes, no funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelberman Center in Utica, New York.

