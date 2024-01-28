Information Sought on Missing Man

At approximately 11:15 a.m. today, Sergeant Kimmerer—a member of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assigned to one of the search teams—located a deceased male in the Susquehanna River which has been identified as the 45-year-old Sisson.…
At approximately 11:15 a.m. today, Sergeant Kimmerer—a member of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assigned to one of the search teams—located a deceased male in the Susquehanna River which has been identified as the 45-year-old Sisson.…
Members of local law enforcement are gathered in the Village of Cooperstown today, searching for Matt Sisson, who has been missing since Friday, January 26.…
Laurens Teen Reported Missing LAURENS – State Police are looking for information on a 16 year old girl who has been reported missing from the Town of Laurens. Khailee M. Stoughton, 16, reportedly left home on June 19 and has not returned. According to police, she has made contact by phone and was believed to be traveling between the Oneonta, Morris and Albany areas. She is not believed to have been abducted. Stoughton is a black female, 5’4″ tall and medium build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.…