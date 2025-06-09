‘Invasive Species in the Garden’ Topic of June 10 Program

COOPERSTOWN—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties, in partnership with the Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership, will hold an evening program about invasive species in the garden on Tuesday, June 10.

The event will take place at the CCESO Otsego Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown and will begin promptly at 5 p.m., but visitors are welcome to arrive at 4:30 to tour the demonstration garden, officials said.

Dan Snider-Nerp, terrestrial invasive species manager at CRISP, will talk about common and uncommon invasive species that may be found in the garden and what can be done about them.

This program is part of the “Evenings in the Garden” series, held from May to September, featuring different gardening themes and topics such as invasive species, All-America Selections display gardens and cut flowers, tomato tasting, and seed saving.

The CCESO demonstration garden is designed to educate the community in horticulture. Maintained by Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers, it is open to the public and free to access for self-guided tours and for evening programs this summer.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or call (607) 547-2536, extension 235.