Advertisement. Advertise with us

Invasive Species in the Garden’ Topic of June 10 Program

COOPERSTOWN—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties, in partnership with the Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership, will hold an evening program about invasive species in the garden on Tuesday, June 10.

The event will take place at the CCESO Otsego Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown and will begin promptly at 5 p.m., but visitors are welcome to arrive at 4:30 to tour the demonstration garden, officials said.

Dan Snider-Nerp, terrestrial invasive species manager at CRISP, will talk about common and uncommon invasive species that may be found in the garden and what can be done about them.

This program is part of the “Evenings in the Garden” series, held from May to September, featuring different gardening themes and topics such as invasive species, All-America Selections display gardens and cut flowers, tomato tasting, and seed saving.

The CCESO demonstration garden is designed to educate the community in horticulture. Maintained by Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers, it is open to the public and free to access for self-guided tours and for evening programs this summer.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or call (607) 547-2536, extension 235.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

News Briefs: May 22, 2025

Cooperstown sports results, an exhibition by photographer Dmitri Kasterine at Hyde Hall, CANO's "Art in Bloom" and the General Clinton Canoe Regatta are among the many topics covered in this week's news briefs.…

Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: All Tied Up in Knotweed

Japanese knotweed has bamboo-like stems, simple, alternate, heart-shaped leaves, and grows quickly. It flourishes along riverbanks, streams and ditches. While the white flower clusters are attractive, the plant’s aggressive nature can cause considerable harm to our ecosystem and infrastructure.…

News from the Noteworthy: New Community Energy Advisor Ready To Help

If you want to explore more DIY measures in your home, you’re in luck because Michaela is offering her next weatherization workshop at the Southside Mall on Thursday, February 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to learn how to make their homes more energy efficient and to receive a free meal and a free weatherization kit.…