Iron String Press Awarded $100K in First Round of Press Forward Initiative

COOPERSTOWN—Iron String Press is one of 205 small, local news outlets—including one in every U.S. state—that is receiving a share of $20 million to close persistent coverage gaps, thanks to funding from Press Forward, the nationwide movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news.

Motivated by the extraordinary quality and number of proposals, Press Forward is funding twice as many news organizations as it originally anticipated through its first open call. More than 900 proposals were received.

“We are proud to be part of a bright mosaic of independent, non-partisan sources that are reimagining what local news looks like across America,” said ISP General Manager/Senior Editor Darla M. Youngs.

Iron String Press publishes “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” weekly newspapers, in addition to its website, AllOtsego.com. The grant of $100,000.00 will be disbursed over a two-year period.

Grant recipients include newer nonprofits—some launched as information needs became evident during the pandemic—and enduring for-profits continuing to adapt and innovate after a century in business.

Some newsrooms are reporting on the vast American countryside—where they are often the only news source for hundreds of miles—while other outlets are covering people of color and linguistically diverse communities that traditional news sources have overlooked.

Each produces the everyday stories people need to make decisions about their daily lives.

For more information, visit pressforward.news/grantees.