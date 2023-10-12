Iron String Press Extends Subscription Drive Benefitting NFPs

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

OTSEGO COUNTY

Since August, new subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” newspaper and to the AllOtsego.com website have had the opportunity to assist their choice of one of four area charitable organizations by donating $5.00 of the fee when they subscribe annually.

Thanks to the favorable results of this special offer, parent company Iron String Press Inc. has extended its “Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper” subscription drive through the month of October.

Now through October 31, Iron String Press will continue to partner with the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care and the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. New subscribers can earmark $5.00 of their payment to one of these nonprofits when signing up online, by mail or via e-mail at info@allotsego.com.

“This subscription drive is just one of the ways in which Iron String Press publications are working hard to put the community back into the newspaper,” said Publisher Tara Barnwell.

“Our readers will notice we are covering far more human interest stories in our publications these days—whether in the hard-copy newspapers or on AllOtsego.com—as well as the many community events held by local organizations and civic groups,” Barnwell added.

The new website, launched on June 27, is also part of the Iron String Press content revamp.

Today’s AllOtsego.com is visually attractive, easy to navigate, and organized in such a way that both news and advertising content is easy to access. Website analytics suggest the changes have been well received. Web designer Xander Moffat reports that, since its launch, AllOtsego.com has had 93,000 unique visitors to the site and 275,000 total page views—about 900 new visitors and 2,600 page views each day, on average.

In addition to the website and content additions and weekly news, readers of Iron String Press publications can enjoy columns from well-respected local writers including Terry Berkson, Rachel Frick Cardelle, and Dick deRosa, entertaining feature articles from contributing writers Teresa Winchester and Monica Calzolari, and insightful commentaries from experts across Otsego County on a wide variety of timely topics. News Editor Wriley Nelson also provides a recap of local high-school sports.

“On any given week, you can read about hundreds of Otsego County residents and businesses in the pages of our newspapers and online, many of whom are your friends and neighbors,” Barnwell said. “And we’re currently looking for community correspondents to cover their home towns, along the lines of our new ‘From the Heart of Otsego’ monthly column on Hartwick town and hamlet happenings.”

Iron String Press also has a standing invitation to all town supervisors and mayors, whereby they can send in “Town Talk” entries to better inform residents on municipal initiatives and events.

Subscribers can choose to have “The Freeman’s Journal” mailed weekly, which includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com, or they can subscribe to the website alone, which features exclusive content each week. Visit https://www.allotsego.com/summer-subscription-drive/ to learn more.

Darla M. Youngs is the general manager and senior editor of Iron String Press Inc.