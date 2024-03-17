Advertisement. Advertise with us

Iron String Press Launches Weekly Poll Question

COOPERSTOWN—Beginning this week, Iron String press will feature a weekly poll question to help gauge public opinion on various topics of interest. The Rehabilitation Support Services housing project proposed for 27 Market Street in the City of Oneonta has elicited strong opinions among community members, both for and against. You can read more about the project here. Are you in favor of this project or opposed? Weigh in via SurveyMonkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJT5LLX?fbclid=IwAR2Rn8uGfxfUg4cFRRLbwIeKZDfU1uVS1DlunxZtbWuo9aNGOySDTG1l8ck. Poll question results will be shared each week as a new question is posted.

